Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

DENVER -- There was a time when anything DJ LeMahieu did offensively was seen as a bonus, an added extra to his solid defense at second base for the Colorado Rockies and not something that was expected.

That has changed in recent seasons, particularly last year when LeMahieu, a right-handed batter, made a commitment to hitting the ball to right field and never wavered from that plan.

LeMahieu, who turns 28 next month, reached a career high last year in average (.301), homers (6), RBIs (61) and on-base percentage (.358) and tied his career high with 21 doubles.

“I think he’s mature enough now that he can pick spots to drive the ball to the pull side of the field,” manager Walt Weiss said. “That’s not often, but he’s mature enough to understand when the time is right to do that -- where it’s a certain count, a certain pitcher, a certain part of the game.”

LeMahieu went into Thursday with an 11-game hitting streak and had reached base in 17 consecutive games. Both of those runs ended when he went 0-for-4 in the Rockies’ 11-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Regardless, LeMahieu is hitting .311 with 13 doubles, two triples, three homers, 18 RBIs and 30 runs scored. He has a .371 on-base percentage.

”He continues to grow as a hitter,“ Weiss said before Thursday’s game, ”and I always felt like he would because of his instincts, his baseball IQ, his feel for the game, his ability to make adjustments, the work ethic.

“All those things tell you that the guy’s going to continue to get better and better. And he has. He’s become a very good offensive player. (He‘s) multi-dimensional, that’s why I can hit him in different spots throughout the order.”

LeMahieu has batted first, second, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth this season. Rookie shortstop Trevor Story batted second exclusively until May 26. LeMahieu hit second for the eighth straight start Thursday.

“He has settled pretty nicely into that two hole and has performed well in that spot,” Weiss said.

On Tuesday night when the Rockies tied a franchise record with seven homers, LeMahieu’s was the longest. He drove the ball 450 feet to straightaway center, well beyond the 415-foot marker on the wall.

“He’s got more raw power than most people,” Weiss said. “You watch him take (batting practice) -- he could hit the ball in the seats if that’s what he wanted to do. A lot of players would give a lot of money to be able to do what he does well and that’s shoot the ball the other way and hit the ball from line to line. That’s a great strength to have.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin 1-3, 4.75 ERA) at Padres (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 4-5, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Charlie Blackmon drew a walk in the seventh on his final plate appearance to extend his career-high on-base streak to 28 consecutive games. However, his 10-game hitting streak came to an end. In the 28-game streak, Blackmon is hitting .336 (39-for-116) with eight doubles, one triple, six homers, 21 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

--RHP Eddie Butler pitched four innings, leaving after he faced four batters in the fifth. He gave up a career-high tying 11 hits and a career-high eight runs. The 11 hits included two homers, one triple and four doubles.

--LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session, his first since he went on the disabled list May 25. He is scheduled to pitch one inning Saturday on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Albuquerque at Sacramento. If he needs a second rehab outing before returning to the Rockies, Logan would work one inning Monday at Sacramento.

--C Nick Hundley (strained left oblique) was scheduled to begin a two-game rehab assignment Wednesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. A rainout Wednesday necessitated a doubleheader Thursday. Hundley played all seven innings, caught the first game and 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. As the designated hitter in the second game, Hundley went 0-for-3. If all goes well, Hundley will rejoin the Rockies at San Diego on Friday.

--RHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) threw 20 pitches at about 75 percent off flat ground, the first time he has done more than played catch since he went on the disabled list May 20. “It felt pretty good,” Bergman said. “There was just a dull kind of ache. That’s to be expected at this point. The thing is to make sure there’s no sharp pain.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just bad. It’s that simple. We have to start playing better at home. We’ve got to continue play well on the road, but if we want to get somewhere, we’ve got to play well at home. That’s the bottom line.” -- Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez, after ending their homestand with a 2-5 record.