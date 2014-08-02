Preview: Rockies at Tigers

With the the past three American League Cy Young Award winners in Detroit’s rotation, it is easy for Rick Porcello to remain in the shadows, but he’ll take the spotlight when the Tigers host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series. Porcello tries to match Max Scherzer for the team lead with his 13th victory as first-place Detroit, which defeated Colorado 4-2 on Friday, enjoys a four-game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central. The Tigers, who produced only 21 runs while going 2-5 in their last seven contests, could receive a spark with lead-off hitter Rajai Davis becoming an every-day player.

Davis took over in center field after Austin Jackson was traded Thursday and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring twice Friday. The Rockies fell to 10-30 in their last 40 contests and may be without Carlos Gonzalez after the right fielder aggravated his sprained right ankle while sliding into the side wall to make a catch Friday. Colorado gives the ball to rookie Tyler Matzek, whose start was pushed back two days after he was used as a reliever in Tuesday’s 16-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (2-5, 4.39 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (12-5, 3.24)

Matzek’s first career relief appearance didn’t go well when he allowed a run in the 16th inning of Colorado’s 4-3 loss in Chicago on Tuesday in the longest game by time in both teams’ history. The 23-year-old California native prevailed in his last start when he yielded three hits in seven shutout innings of an 8-1 victory over Pittsburgh on July 26. Seven of Matzek’s nine career starts have come against teams either leading their division or in serious playoff contention.

With Scherzer, David Price and Justin Verlander, Porcello continues to fly under the radar with the lowest ERA in the rotation. The 25-year-old New Jersey native is coming off a pair of no-decisions - including Detroit’s 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Sunday when he yielded an unearned run in seven innings. Porcello has little experience against Colorado’s active roster (14 at-bats) other than former Minnesota Twin Justin Morneau (9-for-34, two home runs, three doubles, six RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado is 11-for-31 during a seven-game hitting streak - with doubles in his last four contests - since he was benched for not hustling July 25.

2. Detroit is 41-4 when scoring five or more runs - 18-43 when recording four or fewer.

3. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon is hitting .343 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in 216 home at-bats and .250 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 188 at-bats on the road.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Rockies 2