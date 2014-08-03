Preview: Rockies at Tigers

The first-place Detroit Tigers seem to be putting it all together as they try for a three-game sweep over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Detroit scored in every inning - the first time that’s happened in an interleague game - en route to an 11-5 victory Saturday to increase its lead over Kansas City in the American League Central to five games. The Tigers were struggling offensively with 21 runs in their previous seven contests before exploding for three homers among their 16 hits.

Detroit’s Rajai Davis and Ian Kinsler have been the catalysts at the top of the order, going 10-for-17 with five RBIs and four runs in the first two games of the series. Colorado has lost six of its last seven contests and is a major-league worst 17-38 on the road - 1-8 since the All-Star break - as it continues to play out the string. The Rockies’ Jorge De La Rosa is unbeaten in his last seven starts (5-0) as he opposes Anibal Sanchez, who has alternated losses and wins in his last five outings.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (11-6, 4.20 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (7-5, 3.57)

While several teams inquired about De La Rosa prior to the trade deadline, the team ace - who becomes a free agent at season’s end - remained a Rockie. The 33-year-old Mexican received a no-decision after allowing three runs while striking out seven in six frames of Colorado’s 4-3 loss in 16 innings to the Cubs in Chicago on Tuesday. De La Rosa, whose ERA is 2.30 in his last five turns, has recorded 18 strikeouts in his last two outings after compiling 19 in his previous seven starts.

Sanchez yielded five runs (four earned) while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings of an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday and has permitted four or more earned runs in three straight turns and four of his last five. The 30-year-old Venezuelan is 3-3 with a 5.36 ERA in his last six decisions, raising his ERA 1.24 during that span. Sanchez is 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in four starts against the Rockies but hasn’t faced them since 2011 while a member of the Miami Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers All-Star 1B Miguel Cabrera on Saturday hit his 382nd career homer and 244th with Detroit, moving him into a tie for sixth on the franchise’s all-time list with Lou Whitaker. The top five are Al Kaline (399), Norm Cash (373), Hank Greenberg (306), Willie Horton (262) and Cecil Fielder (245).

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez, who is 5-for-40 in 11 games since the All-Star break, did not play Saturday after leaving Friday’s game with a sprained ankle.

3. Sunday will mark the 19th straight start by a left-hander for the Rockies. The 1982 Kansas City Royals hold the major league record (since 1914) of 20 in a row, and it appears Colorado will at least tie the mark as LHP Brett Anderson is scheduled to pitch Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Rockies 2