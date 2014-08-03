Tigers hit three homers to back Porcello vs. Rockies

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers are sharply focused on the postseason and Saturday they displayed the way they hope to be successful if they get there.

Right-hander Rick Porcello turned in eight solid innings to pick up his 13th victory, reaching double digits in strikeouts for the third time in his career while Detroit was handing the Colorado Rockies their sixth loss in seventh games, 11-5.

Strong starting pitching is something Detroit has relied heavily upon in recent postseasons. It was the second eight-inning outing in a row turned in by a Detroit starter and newly acquired left-hander David Price will make his Tiger debut Tuesday in New York against the Yankees.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera hit a monster solo home run, designated hitter Victor Martinez added a three-run blow and outfielder J.D. Martinez hit a home run with the bases empty.

Detroit had lost five out of six prior to its two straight wins over Colorado, and during that stretch a lack of power hitting was evident as the Tigers managed only 10 runs in the five losses.

“Those two guys (Cabrera/Martinez) are the middle of our lineup,” Porcello said. “They’re our thunder, our 3-4 hitters. When they’re driving the ball and doing what they did, our offense is going to be fine.”

Porcello (13-5) struck out 10, walked two and retired 11 batters in a row at one point.

“He had real good command,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He pitched to the edges of the plate. That’s why he’s having a good year.”

One of Detroit’s weak points went on display in the ninth, when the bullpen allowed three runs.

Detroit left-hander Patrick McCoy opened the ninth inning by allowing an RBI single to center fielder Drew Stubbs and a run-scoring double to first baseman Wilin Rosario. Left-hander Phil Coke came on in relief and gave up a run on a bases-loaded groundout before finishing the game.

It should be noted Detroit won’t be facing lefty Tyler Matzek in the postseason. They reached the youngster for eight runs in four innings plus three batters.

”That was a tough one,“ Weiss said of the 10-hit stint for Matzek. ”The balls they hit hard were out and over the plate.

“When you get kicked around in this league, you’ve got to bounce back. He’s had some things happen to him early in his career, and he’s bounced back. I‘m sure he will this time, too.”

Cabrera’s home run was estimated at 445 feet. It bounced off the second of three vertical barriers in center field. It was his 17th home run this season and 244th with Detroit, tying him with second baseman Lou Whitaker for sixth on the team’s career home run list.

“I just keep thinking about that home run,” Porcello said. “It was awesome. That ball was hit OK. You can’t help but get excited when a ball is hit like that.”

Victor Martinez had a three-run shot to left in the fifth. It was his 22nd homer but just his first since July 3, a span of 18 games. He missed nearly two weeks with a sore right side.

J.D. Martinez hit his 15th homer in the seventh. Catcher Alex Avila had three hits and drove in two runs, center fielder Rajai Davis had an RBI single among three hits and shortstop Eugenio had an RBI single. Second baseman Ian Kinsler had three of Detroit’s 16 hits, including an RBI single.

The Tigers scored in each of the eight innings they batted, something they had not done at home since 1912.

Colorado took a 2-1 lead in the second on an RBI double down the third-base line by Stubbs, who went to third on a flyout and scored on a one-out groundout to short by second baseman Charlie Culberson.

NOTES: The Rockies purchased the contract of Jason Pridie from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was available to play Saturday. LHP Pedro Hernandez was designated for assignment after being optioned to the minors Friday night. ... LHP David Price joined Detroit on Saturday and threw his first bullpen for the Tigers. He will make his first start for his new team on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. ... RF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of action Saturday night by Colorado with the hope his right ankle sprain that was aggravated Friday night would be OK by next week. ... The Tigers honored C Pudge Rodriguez with a framed painting and his old uniform in a frame as part of the club’s “Fiesta Tigres” celebration. He signed a four-year deal with Detroit in 2004, a major signal at the time that the club was willing to pay for top talent.