Preview: Rockies at Yankees

The New York Yankees will be looking to extract a bit of revenge when they host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in a rematch of a two-game interleague series from last week. The Rockies piled up 19 runs and 28 hits in taking two from the Yankees in Colorado before opening their six-game road trip by dropping three of four in Miami.

New York sits one game below .500 after taking three of four at majors-worst Minnesota, but there is optimism that the club is ready to make a push. "I like what I’ve seen the last month. We just have to stay healthy," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said. "I believe we’re going to be right smack in the middle of it come the end of July." The Rockies averted a four-game sweep by the Marlins by belting five solo homers - two by Mark Reynolds - in a 5-3 victory on Monday. Colorado's Chad Bettis will oppose New York's Ivan Nova for the second time in seven days in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Chad Bettis (5-5, 5.63 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Iván Nova (5-4, 4.77)

Bettis halted a winless drought of nearly a month by beating the Yankees in Colorado on Wednesday, going six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits for his first victory since May 17. Bettis endured a rocky four-start stretch prior to his last outing, getting tagged for 22 runs and 37 hits, including six homers, over 16 1/3 innings. He has struggled away from Coors Field, posting a 3-3 mark and giving up nine homers in 45 2/3 innings.

Nova failed to pitch at least six innings for the first time in six starts last time out at Colorado, when he was pelted by the Rockies for five runs and 10 hits over five frames. Nova also is having trouble with the long ball, surrendering at least one homer in each of his last eight outings while giving up 21 runs over his last five turns. Yankee Stadium has provided a comfort zone for Nova, who is 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA in seven home appearances (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez is five homers shy of becoming the fourth player to reach 700.

2. Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez has hit safely in six straight games and was 6-for-11 with a homer and three runs scored versus New York last week.

3. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius is 10-for-24 with two homers and nine RBIs over his last six games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Rockies 4