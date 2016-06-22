Preview: Rockies at Yankees

CC Sabathia is flashing the form from his days as the unquestioned ace of the New York Yankees and will look to continue his sensational run of pitching in Wednesday afternoon's finale of a two-game interleague set against the Colorado Rockies. Sabathia looks to win his third straight start and avert a second two-game sweep by the Rockies in a span of nine days.

Sabathia has permitted a total of four earned runs over his last seven starts and will try to slow a Colorado offense that has trashed New York pitching for 27 runs and 43 hits over the last three meetings. Shortstop Didi Gregorius is 12-for-28 with 10 RBIs in his last eight games, including 6-for-12 versus the Yankees. Nolan Arenado clubbed his major league-leading 21st homer and drove in three runs in Tuesday's 8-4 win, giving him an National League-best 60 RBIs. Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon is 5-for-10 with three homers in his last two games and has three straight two-hit contests versus New York.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (4-3, 4.55 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (5-4, 2.20)

Gray was a hard-luck loser at Miami on Friday after giving up two runs and six hits over six innings to halt his four-start unbeaten string. It marked the fifth consecutive start in which the 24-year-old Gray has yielded two earned runs or fewer, although he has been touched for six home runs in that span. Gray owns a 2-3 record and deceptive 4.17 ERA away from Coors Field, giving up two earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts on the road.

Sabathia's only two losses since April 27 came in back-to-back starts versus Toronto, games in which New York was held to one run in each, but he has been magnificent since then. Sabathia struck out seven and limited Minnesota to one run over six innings last time out, capping a three-start stretch he which he's given up one run in 18 innings. Although Sabathia has one win in four home starts, he has not allowed an earned run in his last two turns at Yankee Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez is 14-for-30 during a seven-game hitting streak and 9-for-13 against the Yankees in that span.

2. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed Tuesday's game due to a stomach bug.

3. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is 8-for-15 in five career games versus New York.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Rockies 3