Preview: Royals at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have enjoyed four different three-game winning streaks this season, including their current stretch. The Angels will attempt to make it four in a row for the first time in 2014 when they host the Kansas City Royals again on Saturday. Los Angeles has taken 11 of its last 14 games and is enjoying some dominant pitching performances during its latest stretch, with a total of five runs allowed in the last three contests.

The hitting-challenged Royals did not put up much of a fight in Friday’s 6-1 setback and have been held to one or no runs in four of their last eight games. Los Angeles is getting production up and down the lineup and superstar Mike Trout seems to be busting out of a slump with four hits and four RBIs in the last two games. Trout, who took Wednesday off to rest his ailing hamstring and got two days rest with an off day Thursday, looked refreshed Friday with a long solo home run and some sparkling defense in center field that including throwing out Kansas City speedster Norichika Aoki trying to tag up between second and third.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (6-3, 2.67 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2-1, 3.06)

Shields is enjoying a stretch of three straight victories, going seven innings in each while allowing a total of four runs. The California native turned in a quality start in six of his last seven outings, earning the win in each. Shields is 6-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels but has been knocked around by second baseman Howie Kendrick, who is 13-for-23 with a home run off the 32-year-old.

Shoemaker is settling into the final spot in the Angels’ rotation and has picked up the win in both of his starts. The 27-year-old allowed a total of three runs and five hits in 11 innings since being summoned to replace the ineffective Hector Santiago. Shoemaker is making his second home start after holding Tampa Bay to one runs on two hits on Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RF Josh Hamilton (thumb) was scratched from a rehab appearance Friday due to lingering soreness after getting jammed with a pitch the previous night.

2. Royals C Salvador Perez (right hand) missed his fourth straight game on Friday but could return Saturday.

3. Aoki has totaled five of Kansas City’s 13 hits in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Angels 3