Preview: Royals at Angels

Mike Trout is rediscovering his power stroke this weekend, but the Kansas City Royals still are finding ways to win without the long ball. The Royals try to take the rubber match of a three-game series when they visit Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Kansas City is last in the majors in home runs and sits at the bottom of the American League in slugging percentage but still is hovering around .500 thanks to some timely hitting and strong bullpen work.

The Royals showed off that relief corps and got the hits they needed late to take a 7-4 decision in 13 innings on Saturday. Only two of Kansas City’s 15 hits went for extra bases (two doubles), but the team finally broke through with some opportunistic baserunning and the ability to take advantage of the Angels’ mistakes. Trout has homered in both games of the series and robbed a home run in the outfield on Saturday, but Los Angeles still had its winning streak snapped at three. The Angels have won 11 of their last 15 games but have yet to put together a winning streak of four or more contests.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (4-2, 3.76 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (4-1, 2.90)

Vargas is coming off his worst start of the season - a stint of 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox in which he was knocked around for seven runs on eight hits, including three home runs. The California native has surrendered seven earned runs twice this month but a total of two in two starts in between. Vargas pitched for the Angels last season and is 5-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 13 career games against Los Angeles.

Richards also is coming off his worst turn of the campaign as he was lit up for five runs on 10 hits in seven innings by the Houston Astros on Monday. The Oklahoma product, who turns 26 on Tuesday, had a string of five straight quality starts come to an end in the loss. Richards has made seven career appearances - one start - against Kansas City and is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 1/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels OF Josh Hamilton (thumb) has been scratched from his rehab stint the last two days due to lingering soreness.

2. Royals 3B Danny Valencia started the 13th-inning rally with a double on Saturday but was lifted for a pinch runner due to soreness in his left wrist.

3. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer had four hits on Saturday - one fewer than his total from the previous 10 games.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Royals 3