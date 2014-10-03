Preview: Royals at Angels

Matt Shoemaker recovered from an oblique injury and draws the start for Game 2 when the host Los Angeles Angels try to even their American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Shoemaker suffered the injury against Seattle on Sept. 15 and was pronounced fit after a bullpen session. “That was the most encouraging thing in coming out of the bullpen,” Shoemaker said at his Thursday press conference. “It felt like I just played a few days before that instead of being off two weeks.”

The Royals won Thursday’s opener 3-2 as Mike Moustakas hit the game-winning homer in the 11th inning, his first blast since Aug. 25. Rookie Yordano Ventura receives the ball for Kansas City just three days after experiencing a rough relief outing and allowing a three-run homer to Oakland’s Brandon Moss in the AL wild-card game. “I learned that things do happen very quickly, and that I got myself into trouble in that situation,” Ventura said at his press conference. “Even though I don’t treat it as a different game, it is a different game.”

TV: 9:37 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (14-10, 3.20 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (16-4, 3.04)

Ventura won five of his last six regular-season decisions to cap off an impressive rookie season. Despite his lack of experience, Ventura was picked as the No. 2 starter despite the presence of tough left-hander Danny Duffy and veteran righty Jeremy Guthrie. “Well, if you watched this kid pitch all summer long, he’s got great composure for a young guy,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said in his press conference.

Shoemaker is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA in two 2014 starts against the Royals and was roughed up for eight runs and 11 hits in four innings in the second outing. “That was probably his worst start of the season,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said in his press conference. “If you look at Matt when he’s thrown the ball well and probably his last eight starts, arguably he was our best pitcher.” Shoemaker won seven consecutive decisions to end the regular season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Both teams had just four hits in the opener with Los Angeles going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

2. Kansas City RHP Greg Holland picked up the save Thursday and has converted 21 straight opportunities dating back to July 24.

3. The Angels’ 2-3-4 trio of CF Mike Trout, 1B Albert Pujols and 2B Howie Kendrick were a combined 0-for-13 in Game 1.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Royals 3