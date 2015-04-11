Preview: Royals at Angels

As the defending American League champion Kansas City Royals continue to validate their breakthrough season, they added a new dimension to their arsenal - the home run. Kansas City, which finished last in baseball with 95 homers in 2014, has already belted six in 2015 and goes for its fifth straight victory to begin the season when it visits the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series.

Kendrys Morales is the latest Royal to go deep as his solo shot helped Kansas City to a 4-2 victory Friday. Morales, who went 2-for-5, could have another big night as he’ll face Los Angeles ace Jered Weaver, whom he is 7-for-11 against with a home run. Los Angeles’ Mike Trout, the 2014 AL MVP, is off to a 5-for-14 start, but teammate Albert Pujols is 2-for-15 after going 0-for-4 on Friday. Weaver looks to bounce back from a rough Opening Day and opposes Jeremy Guthrie, who won 28 games in the last two seasons after winning 28 in his previous three campaigns.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2014: 13-11, 4.13 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (0-1, 6.00)

Guthrie had a solid spring training with a 2.63 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings over three starts. The Oregonian, who turned 36 on Wednesday, is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) against Los Angeles, including 2-2, 3.13 in five starts at Angel Stadium. Matt Joyce is 14-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBIs against Guthrie, while Trout (4-for-13, homer, three RBIs, five walks) has also enjoyed some success.

Weaver yielded four runs and eight hits in six innings of Monday’s 4-1 loss at Seattle, but of more concern was the fact that his fastball averaged 83.5 miles per hour - the slowest of his career. The 33-year-old Californian is 7-4 with a 2.21 ERA in 12 starts against Kansas City and is 69-28, 2.66 in 129 career turns at Angel Stadium. Alex Gordon is 4-for-20 and Alex Rios is 6-for-31 against Weaver, while each has struck out nine times against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have not committed an error in 2015 nor has their bullpen yielded a run.

2. If Trout homers in one of his next three contests, he will join Eric Davis as the only players to compile 100 home runs, 300 RBIs and 100 stolen bases in their first 500 career games, according to STATS LLC.

3. Kansas City has won three straight at Angel Stadium, including the final two contests of a three-game sweep in a 2014 AL Division Series.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Angels 2