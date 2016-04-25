Preview: Royals at Angels

As part of their recent domination of the American League, the Kansas City Royals have enjoyed their meetings with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The visiting Royals hope to continue their run of success against the Angels when the teams begin a three-game series on Monday.

Including a three-game sweep in the 2014 AL Division Series, Kansas City has won 11 of its last 13 encounters with Los Angeles - claiming five straight on the road during that stretch. The Royals begin the set after taking two of three from Baltimore to finish a 4-2 homestand. Eric Hosmer belted a solo homer to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and stretch his AL-leading on-base run to 26 consecutive contests in Sunday’s 6-1 win. The Angels have produced four runs or fewer in nine of their last 10 games, dropping seven of those affairs after a 9-4 setback against Seattle on Sunday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, KCOP (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (2-1, 1.35 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (0-3, 3.00)

After a hamstring issue pushed back his first start of the season, Kennedy has hit the ground running with three straight solid outings - striking out seven in each. He limited Detroit to two runs over 6 1/3 innings in a tough loss on Wednesday. Opponents are hitting .188 against the 31-year-old, who is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in three career games (two starts) versus the Angels - including a complete-game loss opposite Richards at Angel Stadium in 2012.

Los Angeles has scored a total of six runs in Richards’ four starts, the last three of which have been of the quality variety for the former first-round selection. He allowed one earned run in 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking a season-high four in a loss at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Richards owns a 4.26 ERA in nine career encounters (three starts) with the Royals and will be wary of Lorenzo Cain, who is 5-for-11 with a home run and three doubles against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is batting .362 in 26 career games against Kansas City.

2. Hosmer is a .189 hitter in 18 contests at Angel Stadium.

3. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar has four errors in 19 games after committing seven in 134 contests with Washington last year.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Angels 3