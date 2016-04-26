Preview: Royals at Angels

Albert Pujols moved further away from a dreadful slump and elevated himself on the all-time home run list in the opener of the Los Angeles Angels’ three-game series with the visiting Kansas City Royals. Pujols snapped a tie with Reggie Jackson (563) with the first of his two blasts to gain possession of 13th place on the career list and looks to continue his sudden hot streak when the Angels and Royals meet again on Tuesday.

Pujols endured a hitless streak of 26 at-bats to drop his average to .132 before going 2-for-4 with a homer on Sunday and following up with two solo shots in Monday’s 6-1 victory. “(Owner Arte Moreno) didn’t bring me here to try and pass all those guys,” Pujols told reporters afterward. “He brought me here to try and help this team win.” The defending world champion Royals recorded just four hits in the opener while losing for only the second time in their last 12 games against the Angels, a stretch that includes a three-game sweep in the 2014 American League Division Series. Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer owns a 15-game hitting streak but has collected just six RBIs on the season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (3-0, 1.46 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (2-0, 3.12)

Volquez has been outstanding through four starts, including Thursday’s victory over Detroit in which he tossed seven scoreless innings. He allowed just five hits against the Tigers and has limited opponents to a .209 average while recording a 1.09 WHIP. Volquez is 1-3 with a 9.42 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) versus the Angels and has struggled against Pujols (4-for-10, two homers).

Weaver is off to a strong start despite the spring-training velocity drop that alarmed both him and the team. He has registered only seven strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings and has attributed the dip in fastball speed to neck issues associated with degenerative changes in his cervical spine. Weaver is 7-6 with a 2.77 ERA in 14 career starts against Kansas City and has struggled versus former teammate Kendrys Morales (8-for-14, one homer) while enjoying success against Alex Gordon (4-for-22, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout has homered in three of the last five games.

2. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is just 4-for-29 over his last eight contests.

3. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-4 with one RBI on Monday after going 1-for-17 over his previous five games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Angels 2