Preview: Royals at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have at least temporarily ended their recent struggles against Kansas City and look to finish off a three-game sweep of the Royals in Wednesday’s home contest. Los Angeles had lost 10 of 11 games to Kansas City — including suffering a three-game sweep in the 2014 American League Division Series — before winning the first two games of this series by a cumulative 15-5.

Second baseman Johnny Giovatella went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and third baseman Yunel Escobar went 4-for-5 as the Angels racked up 14 hits in Tuesday’s 9-4 victory. Giovatella also doubled after entering the contest with a .136 average and zero extra-base hits. Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 16 games, tying for the longest of his career. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain is 1-for-8 in the series and batting just .203 after finishing third in the AL MVP balloting after last season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (1-3, 6.41 ERA) vs. Angels RH Nick Tropeano (1-0, 1.69)

Young lost his first three starts before rebounding in impressive fashion to defeat Baltimore on Friday. He struck out a season-best 10 in six innings and gave up two runs and four hits. Young is 4-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Angels and has yet to retire right fielder Kole Calhoun (4-for-4, one homer) while doing well against center fielder Mike Trout (1-for-6, one homer).

Tropeano has allowed just three runs in three starts but has yet to make it out of the sixth inning. He took a no-decision against Seattle on Friday when he allowed two runs, four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. Tropeano is 2-2 with a 4.41 ERA in six career starts at Angel Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals SS Alcides Escobar is hitless in eight at-bats in the series and is 0-for-12 during the last three games.

2. Calhoun is hitless in eight at-bats in the series and is 3-for-28 over the past eight contests.

3. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales has just one RBI in the past 10 games and hasn’t homered since April 11.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, Angels 7