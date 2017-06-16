The Kansas City Royals look to extend their season-best winning streak to six games on Friday, when they visit the Los Angeles Angels for the second contest of their four-game series. Kansas City racked up 15 hits in Thursday's 7-2 victory and has scored 42 runs during its string of victories.

Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon hit solo homers in the series opener to give the Royals 14 blasts during their winning streak. Mike Moustakas contributed two hits and two RBIs to continue a torrid month in which he is batting .400 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 50 at-bats. The Angels are 0-4 against Kansas City this season and have scored just five runs. Cameron Maybin has been superb since returning from an oblique injury, going 10-for-26 with nine runs and seven stolen bases in six games.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (0-6, 5.40 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jesse Chavez (5-6, 5.06)

Kennedy has had a horrendous start to the season and has allowed four or more runs in each of his last six turns, losing four of them. The 32-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.12 ERA in five road starts despite limiting opposing hitters to a .209 batting average. Kennedy's best outing of the season came against the Angels as he struck out 10 and allowed two hits over eight innings in a no-decision, and he is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four career appearances (three starts).

Chavez gave up a season-high six runs against Houston in his last start but escaped with a no-decision after lasting only 3 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old has served up at least one homer in 11 consecutive appearances to set a dubious franchise record. Chavez is 0-1 with a 1.65 ERA in six career appearances (one start) against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gordon is 8-for-20 with two homers, three doubles and seven runs scored during the Royals' winning streak.

2. Los Angeles RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm) is questionable for his next start after being injured on Wednesday.

3. Kansas City 2B Whit Merrifield is 7-for-16 with four RBIs and four runs scored over his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, Angels 7