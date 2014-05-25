Angels 4, Royals 3: Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth as Los Angeles took the rubber match of a three-game set from visiting Kansas City.

Mike Trout doubled in a run and David Freese delivered a two-run single in the seventh as the Angels stormed back in the late innings. Garrett Richards allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings and Michael Kohn (2-1) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief before Ernesto Frieri stranded the tying run at third in the ninth for his sixth save.

Jason Vargas allowed one run on three hits and five walks in 6 1/3 innings against his former team before Kelvin Herrera surrendered a pair of runs in relief and Tim Collins (0-3) yielded Iannetta’s blast to suffer the loss for the Royals. Pedro Ciriaco, Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon each drove in a run for Kansas City.

Jimmy Paredes singled with one out in the third and moved up on a balk before coming in to score on Ciriaco’s double to put the Royals in front. Ciriaco advanced on an infield single and scored on Hosmer’s sacrifice fly to left before Gordon’s single capped the three-run rally.

Vargas cruised through the first six innings before being removed with one on and one out in the seventh. Herrera surrendered a single in front of Trout’s RBI double and hit Albert Pujols with a pitch to load the bases in front of Freese’s single to center that tied the game, and Iannetta hooked a 2-1 fastball from Collins into the stands in the left-field corner in the next inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Angels sent RHP Matt Shoemaker to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled RHP Wade LeBlanc. … The Royals optioned C Francisco Pena to Triple-A Omaha and recalled RHP Michael Mariot. … Los Angeles begins a road trip at the Seattle Mariners on Monday while Kansas City returns home to host the Houston Astros.