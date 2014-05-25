Royals scratch out 13-inning win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- At a critical time, small ball proved superior to long ball.

The Kansas City Royals scored three runs, two of them unearned, in the top of the 13th inning for a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at Angel Stadium.

“All in all,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, “it was one of those nights when you keep grinding it out, grinding it out and find a way to win it.”

First baseman Eric Hosmer went 4-for-7 to lead Kansas City’s 16-hit attack. Third baseman David Freese had three of the Angels’ 14 hits, and center fielder Mike Trout and shortstop Erick Aybar hit home runs.

The Royals combined three hits, three sacrifices and a pivotal error to score the three runs against rookie right-hander Michael Morin (0-1).

Third baseman Danny Valencia began the 13th with a double and was replaced by pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson. Then shortstop Alcides Escobar bunted. Morin fielded the bunt and threw wildly to first base, allowing Dyson to score and Escobar to take second base.

After second baseman Pedro Ciriaco sacrificed, right fielder Nori Aoki singled to bring Escobar home. Aoki went to third on Hosmer’s single, his fourth hit of the game, and scored on designated hitter Billy Butler’s sacrifice fly.

Right-hander Aaron Crow (2-1) allowed two hits in two innings of relief while striking out one. Right-hander Greg Holland pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout for his 14th save.

“The bullpen was phenomenal,” Yost said. “They just held the fort until we could find a way to score some runs.”

The Royals used five relievers and the Angels brought in six, prompting the possibility of recalling a pitcher from the minor leagues.

“We might have to get an arm here,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’re talking about some things.”

Kansas City forced a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh. Hosmer singled up the middle against left-handed reliever Sean Burnett, who was immediately replaced by right-hander Joe Smith.

Hosmer went to second base on Butler’s single and moved to third when left fielder Alex Gordon walked to load the bases. Hosmer tied the score when catcher Salvador Perez hit into a double play.

The Royals scored four of their seven runs with two out.

“Two-out RBIs are big for your offense,” Yost said. “I mean, really big. When you get them, it’s a sign that things are starting to turn around.”

Los Angeles had a chance to move ahead in the bottom of the eighth. Aybar led off with a double down the right-field line and took third on right fielder Kole Calhoun’s flyout. But right-hander Wade Davis retired catcher Hank Conger on a flyout and then struck out left fielder Collin Cowgill to end the threat.

The Royals built a 3-0 lead against right-hander Matt Shoemaker in the third and fourth innings.

Aoki began the third with a walk, moved to third base on Hosmer’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly from Butler.

One out later, the Angels’ outfield defense collapsed.

Trout dropped Perez’s sinking line drive, allowing Hosmer to take third. Cowgill then bobbled a single from center fielder Lorenzo Cain, allowing Hosmer to score.

In the fourth, Hosmer’s single scored Escobar.

Los Angeles narrowed its deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth on Aybar’s third home run of the season, a two-run drive down the right-field line.

The Angels took the lead in the fifth. Trout tied the score with his 10th home run of the season -- into the center-field rock decoration.

Los Angeles then benefited from the new video replay rules as first baseman Albert Pujols was credited with a double after Gordon’s apparent bobbling catch at the left-field wall was overturned.

Pujols moved to third base on third baseman David Freese’s groundout and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

NOTES: Kansas City C Salvador Perez played his first game since he injured his hand Monday night. ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer began the day tied for second in the American League with 17 doubles. ... Kansas City RF Nori Aoki entered Saturday’s game needing 19 RBIs to reach 500 for his career in both the Japanese and American major leagues. ... Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick extended his hitting streak to nine games. Kendrick began the day batting .311, tied for eighth in the American League. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols needs four home runs to tie Gary Sheffield for 24th place all time. ... Los Angeles CF Mike Trout shares the American League lead with four triples.