Hosmer’s homer in 11th helps Royals take 2-0 series lead

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Kansas City Royals have figured it out -- winning baseball is all about pitching, defense, speed ... and the 11th-inning home run.

One night after Mike Moustakas’ 11th-inning home run gave the Royals a Game 1 victory, Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer Friday in the 11th inning of Game 2 to lift the Royals to a 4-1 win and a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

The series moves to Kansas City for Game 3 on Sunday, when the Royals will have an opportunity to close it out and advance to the A.L. Championship Series.

“We can hit home runs,” Royals manager Ned Yost insisted. “We don’t live and die by them. We have other things that we can use to help us win ballgames. We’re aggressive on the bases. We’ve got great defense. We’ve got great starting pitching and bullpen. And we’ve got guys that can hit homers. But like I said, we don’t live and die by them.”

Hosmer’s home run came on a 95-mph fastball from Angels right-hander Kevin Jepsen with one out and right fielder Lorenzo Cain on first base. The Royals tacked on a run in that inning on an RBI single by catcher Salvador Perez.

“Just to have the opportunity to come up right there, hat’s off to our bullpen, our pitching, keeping us in the whole playoffs,” said Hosmer, the Royals’ first baseman. “I knew I got a good swing on it, and it felt good.”

Though Hosmer was touted as the hero, the Royals pitching staff deserves much of the credit, shutting down the Angels offense for the second night in a row.

Royals starter Yordano Ventura gave up one run and five hits in seven innings, allowing only an RBI single by first baseman Albert Pujols in the sixth.

”Wow, I mean, what a job he did,“ Yost said of Ventura. ”He came in, threw fastballs at 101 mph, two-seamers at 97 mph. He threw cutters at 96 mph, threw a couple great changeups and really had a good curveball to keep them off balance.

“He walked off that mound after the seventh inning, and he was done. His legs were wobbly, but he gave us everything that he had to give.”

Relievers Wade Davis, Jason Frasor, Brandon Finnegan, who got the win, and Greg Holland, who recorded the save, shut out the Angels for the final four innings. The Royals bullpen has now thrown nine scoreless innings in the series.

“It’s been phenomenal what they’ve done,” Yost said.

For the second night in a row, both starting pitchers pitched well but did not figure in the decision. Angels starter Matt Shoemaker matched Ventura inning for inning, giving up one unearned run and five hits in six innings.

And except for the glitch in the 11th, the Angels bullpen followed suit. The game came down to the Royals pitching, and the Angels’ inability to hit those pitchers. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said his team was playing loose and relaxed, yet he held a team meeting after the game.

“Yeah, we got together and talked about a couple things,” Scioscia said. “Naturally, (down 0-2) is not the position we want to be in. Nobody has their head buried in the sand. We need a three-game winning streak, that’s what we need to do.”

The Angels came up empty in key situations, going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. They are 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the series.

They appeared poised to take a lead in the bottom of the eighth inning after Ventura was finished for the night. Davis came in and his first pitch was hit into the left-field corner for a double by designated hitter C.J. Cron.

With the Royals defense pinching at the corners, Scioscia decided against the bunt with catcher Chris Iannetta batting. Iannetta, who did not have a sacrifice bunt all season, hit the ball hard to medium left-center, where center fielder Jarrod Dyson made the catch.

Dyson -- who entered the game to start the inning, moving Cain to right field -- fired a one-hop throw to the third baseman Moustakas, who tagged out pinch runner Collin Cowgill to ruin the Angels’ threat.

“That’s a great play by Collin,” Scioscia said. “He’s aggressive, he made the read. Dyson made an incredible throw.”

Now down to their last gasp, the Angels say they’ll be fine.

”It’s still baseball,“ Pujols said. ”More people, more cameras, more excitement, but in end it’s the same game. The bases are the same distance apart, you just have to make your adjustments and don’t put pressure on yourself. Enjoy and have fun. If we can do that the next three days, we’ll be fine.

“There’s nobody walking in this clubhouse with their head down, because we know what we can do.”

NOTES: The Royals expected RHP Greg Holland to arrive in time for Thursday’s Game 1 after flying all day from North Carolina, where he was with his wife, Lacey, for the birth of their son. Because of a flight delay, though, Holland didn’t arrive at Angel Stadium until the fifth inning. He pitched a 1-2-3 11th inning to earn the save. ... Both the Royals and Angels had the same nine position players in the starting lineup for Game 2 as they had for Game 1. The Royals also had the same batting order, while the Angels’ only change was flip-flopping SS Erick Aybar and 3B David Freese, moving Aybar up to No. 5 and Freese down to No. 6. ... 3B Mike Moustakas’ 11th-inning home run Thursday in Game 1 was the first extra-inning homer in the postseason by a Royals player in club history. 1B Eric Hosmer’s 11th-inning homer Friday in Game 2 was the second.