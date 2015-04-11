Royals spoil Angels home opener

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It’s not so much that the Kansas City Royals returned to the place where their playoff roll picked up steam and carried them to the American League pennant last season.

Instead, Friday night’s return to Angel Stadium was more about how they won than where they won.

The Royals picked up from where they left off last year, spoiling the Angels’ home opener with a 4-2 victory and improving to 4-0, their fastest start since they began the 2003 season with nine straight wins.

The Royals took two from the Angels in Anaheim in last season’s AL Division Series on their way to a three-game sweep and the trip to the World Series.

With less fanfare Friday, the Royals won in much the same way -- with clutch hitting and solid pitching, particularly from the bullpen. It’s a bullpen that hasn’t allowed a run yet in 2015, a stretch of 11 innings that include three innings Friday against the Angels.

“Offensively, it takes a lot of pressure off you,” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said of the Kansas City relief corps. “You realize you don’t have to put up big innings, you just have to find ways to produce runs. It’s impressive to watch.”

Hosmer’s two-out RBI single in the first inning drove in Lorenzo Cain, who had doubled, with the first run of the game. Cain had an RBI single in the fifth and drove in a run in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk.

Kendrys Morales added a solo home run for Kansas City, providing just enough offense for starter Jason Vargas and the bullpen.

Vargas claimed the victory after giving up two runs, five hits and one walk in six innings. The only runs the Angels pushed across against him came on right fielder Kole Calhoun’s RBI double in the third inning and third baseman David Freese’s solo homer in the sixth. Both run-scoring hits came with two outs.

“I felt good,” Vargas said. “We made some great defensive plays and were able to limit their opportunities and really just kept the momentum in our favor.”

Jason Frasor (seventh inning), Kelvin Herrera (eighth) and Wade Davis (ninth, first save) relieved Vargas to finish it off.

Meanwhile, Angels starter Hector Santiago couldn’t get through six innings, giving up three runs, six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struggled early before finding a groove, but his pitch count kept him from getting further in the game. He was done after making 100 pitches.

“I think his first 50 pitches Hector really struggled,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Struggled with command, struggled with trying to get through innings. ... As the game went on he found a comfort level, but he used a lot of pitches early and just a lot of work to get into the game flow.”

The Angels finished with just seven hits, including two from center fielder Mike Trout and two from Freese. Freese’s homer off Vargas was his second of the young season, most on the club.

“We need David, no doubt about it,” Scioscia said. “Both on the offensive end, hitting in the middle of our lineup, and to play third base at the level we know he can. He had a great spring training and he’s carrying it over.”

NOTES: Angels manager Mike Scioscia said RHP Garrett Richards will make a rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Salt Lake. Richards is recovering from surgery on a torn patellar tendon in his left knee on Aug. 20. Richards looked decent in a minor league intrasquad game Thursday, giving up two runs in seven innings while making 96 pitches. ...Former RHP Mike Witt threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Angels’ home opener. Witt ranks fourth in victories in Angels history. ... Angels 2B Johnny Giavotella received an American League champions ring from the Royals before Friday’s game. Giavotella played in 12 games for the Royals last season but was not on the postseason roster. ... Royals SS Alcides Escobar singled in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak that started Sept. 20 to 13 games.