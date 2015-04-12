Morales, Royals win fifth straight

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It has not been an easy road for Kendrys Morales.

The Kansas City Royals’ new designated hitter defected from Cuba 10 years ago and suffered a severely broken ankle in a freak injury five years ago.

So his struggles last season were merely a bump in the road, and proof of that is emerging five games into this season.

Morales had three hits Saturday night to lead the Royals to their fifth consecutive win, 6-4 over the Los Angeles Angels.

Morales, signed in the offseason to replace Billy Butler as the designated hitter, is off to a fast start, hitting .421 (8 of 19).

The Royals had 12 hits Saturday, including home runs from third baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Salvador Perez. And the addition of a hitter like Morales to a lineup that caused enough trouble to begin with should be worrisome to the rest of the American League.

“It’s big for us,” Perez said. “His personality in the clubhouse, in the dugout during the game, it’s energy for us. When you see a veteran guy like him, you want to follow him, you know? The young guys really want to follow him and be like him. There’s a lot he can do for everybody in here.”

The Royals’ offense came in support of starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie, who was able to get through seven innings, giving up four runs, six hits and one walk to get the win.

The Royals’ bullpen relieved Guthrie, with Wade Davis (eighth inning) and Greg Holland (ninth, third save) retiring all six batters they faced.

The defense still has not made an error all season.

“That’s where it starts for us: pitching and defense,” Guthrie said. “Right now our offense is doing great things, big hits, two-out hits, walks. But you look at the plays (shortstop Alcides) Escobar makes, the plays Moose (Moustakas) made tonight -- all of those things just shorten the game for us, in addition to the fact the bullpen’s been very strong.”

Angels starter Jered Weaver (0-2) had his shortest outing (not related to injury) since 2012, lasting 4 1/3 innings and giving up six runs and seven hits. He is 0-2 with an 8.71 ERA two starts in, but manager Mike Scioscia said Weaver’s issues can be worked out.

“He’s going to be fine,” Scioscia said. “This is really just a release point issue with Weave right now. He’ll figure it out; he always does. He’ll be there for us and he’ll bounce back next start.”

The Angels had just six hits, including two each from right fielder Kole Calhoun and center fielder Mike Trout. Calhoun hit his first home run of the season.

Calhoun led off the Angels’ half of the first inning with a home run to center field, just over the outstretched glove of center fielder Lorenzo Cain. It was the fifth time in his career Calhoun has led off the first inning with a home run.

For the first three innings, Calhoun’s homer was enough for Weaver, who didn’t allow a hit and struck out four. But in the fourth, the Royals unloaded.

Moustakas led off with a towering home run to right-center, his second homer of the season. Later in the inning, right fielder Alex Rios had a two-out, two-run single, and Perez followed with a two-run homer, giving the Royals a 5-1 lead.

Morales added an RBI single in the fifth inning, knocking Weaver out of the game and giving the Royals a 6-1 lead.

“Their lineup is deeper I think than any time last year,” Scioscia said. “They have a lot of lefty-right balance. It’s a deep lineup when you have a guy like Perez hitting eighth. They’re playing well right now and they’re doing a lot of things right.”

NOTES: As long as he hits his next home run within 62 days, Angels CF Mike Trout will become the youngest player in major-league history to reach 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases. Going into Saturday, Trout -- at 23 years and 247 days -- had 99 homers and 102 steals. The fastest player to 100-100 was Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, who did it at 23 years and 309 days in 1999. ... The Royals are the only bullpen in the American League that has not allowed a run this season, covering 13 innings. They also are the only AL team yet to commit an error. ... Angels 3B David Freese had two homers in his first four games this season. Last season, he hit his second in game No. 24. ... Royals manager Ned Yost entered needs 33 victories to pass Whitey Herzog and become the franchise’s winningest manager.