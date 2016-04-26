Pujols belts two homers to help Angels defeat Royals

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Being Albert Pujols means trying to concentrate on the task ahead while leaving some of baseball’s greats behind.

Pujols hit two home runs and Mike Trout added a third to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night in front of 31,061 at Angel Stadium.

Pujols used his first homer to pass Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and take over 13th place on the all-time list. The National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player now has 565 career homers and needs four more to tie Rafael Palmeiro for 12th place.

“To be able even to put my name with those legends is pretty special,” Pujols said. “I never thought in my entire life I could be able to do that. But I really try not to focus on that. My focus is to help this organization win a championship.”

On 52 occasions in his career, and 10 times with the Angels, Pujols has hit more than one home run in a game. Pujols scored three times and drove in two runs in finishing 2-for-4.

“The same pitch I hit tonight probably was the same pitch I was missing two days ago,” said Pujols, who ended an 0-for-26 slump -- the longest of his career -- on Sunday. “It comes and goes. It’s a long season.”

Right-hander Garrett Richards overcame command problems to earn his first win of the season. Richards (1-3) scattered three hits, conceded an unearned run and collected five strikeouts despite allowing a season-high five walks and throwing 115 pitches in 6 2/3 innings.

“I know he was having trouble with his grip,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It was cold and the balls were a little slick. But one thing about Garrett: He’ll go from Pitch 1 to Pitch 120 if he has to, and you’ll see good stuff.”

The Royals’ Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 15 games, one shy of his career best, yet right-hander Ian Kennedy took the loss. Kennedy (2-2) permitted five runs, seven hits, four walks, two home runs, two hit batters and a wild pitch in six innings while striking out two.

“He really struggled to command his secondary stuff, his curveball and his change-up,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “He spotted his fastball pretty well but he could never get that breaking ball going.”

The Angels turned two singles, a hit batsman, a wild pitch, a fielder’s choice and a groundout into three runs in the first inning against Kennedy.

Los Angeles loaded the bases when leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar was hit by a pitch, Rafael Ortega hit a slow roller down the third base line for a single and Trout walked. Pujols grounded into a fielder’s choice that forced Escobar at home plate, but Ortega scored on a wild pitch that moved Trout and Pujols into scoring position.

Trout came home when Kole Calhoun grounded out to first base, and Pujols scored on Andrelton Simmons’ single to right field.

Pujols passed Jackson on the career homer list in the third. On a 1-1 count, Pujols propelled Kennedy’s rising 91 mph fastball over the fence in left-center field for his fourth of the season, a solo drive that gave the Angels a 4-0 lead.

The Royals brought the potential tying run to the plate after narrowing their deficit to 4-1 in the fourth.

Hosmer walked to begin the inning, moved to third base one out later when Alex Gordon’s ground ball went under first baseman Pujols’ glove for an error and scored on Kansas City’s first hit: Salvador Perez’s line-drive single over Simmons’ glove at shortstop that also sent Gordon to second.

Richards defused the threat by striking out Omar Infante and inducing a fielder’s choice from Jarrod Dyson.

In the fifth, Pujols added his second solo home run by pounding Kennedy’s 92 mph fastball on a full count. Gordon tried to make a leaping, one-handed catch at the left field fence, but the ball sailed over his glove and into the Royals’ bullpen.

Trout lined his fourth homer over the left field fence off right-hander Joakim Soria in the seventh.

NOTES: Kansas City manager Ned Yost needs 20 wins for 500 with the Royals and 63 for 1,000 in his career. ... Royals SS Alcides Escobar needs eight games to reach 1,000 for his career. ... Royals RHP Ian Kennedy grew up and graduated from high school about 10 miles from Angel Stadium in nearby Westminster, Calif. ... Los Angeles OF Rafael Ortega re-entered the lineup after a day off and played center field for the first time this season. Ortega had not started in center field since 2012 with the Colorado Rockies. ... Angels INF Ji-Man Choi made his first start ever in left field. ... Angels OF Mike Trout served as a designated hitter for the first time this season with Albert Pujols making his fourth start at first base.