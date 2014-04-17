Preview: Royals at Astros

The Houston Astros got a glimpse of their future with the beginning of the George Springer era and they hope to see more when they host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series. Springer, the 11th overall pick by Houston in the 2011 draft, made his major-league debut by batting second and playing right field in Kansas City’s 6-4 victory in 11 innings Wednesday and went 1-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts while also getting picked off first. The Royals made it two straight over the Astros when Mike Moustakas, who is hitting .119, led off the 11th with a home run - only the third long ball for Kansas City in its first 13 contests.

Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow hopes Springer will have a deeper impact on the Astros beyond the statistics he ultimately accumulates. “We’ve got guys here that are really struggling offensively, and we’re hoping he adds that spark to our offense and gets everybody going,” Luhnow told reporters. “What better way to get them going than to bring up the rookie that potentially could be a game-changer.” The Astros’ Scott Feldman, whose father died unexpectedly last week, was nearly unhittable in his first three starts and faces James Shields, who was moved up a day after Bruce Chen was scratched because of a tight left glute muscle.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RHP James Shields (0-2, 2.37 ERA) vs. Astros RHP Scott Feldman (2-0, 0.44)

Shields allowed seven runs but only one earned after his error led to a six-run inning in Kansas City’s 7-1 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The 32-year-old Newhall, Calif., native also allowed a pair of home runs among six hits and three walks after a pair of much-sharper outings to begin the season, although the Royals are 0-3 in his turns. Shields, who is 17-8 with a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 39 career April starts, is 1-1, 1.96 in three outings against Houston.

Feldman pitched with a heavy heart at Texas on Friday after learning of his father’s death - ”He would be (upset) if I missed a start,” the staff ace told reporters - and delivered seven shutout innings while receiving a no-decision in the 1-0 loss. The only issue the 31-year-old Kailua, Hawaii, native seems to be having is an 8:7 walks-to-strikeout ratio in 20 2/3 innings, but he’s allowed only one run and seven hits. Feldman is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 15 games (eight starts) against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Springer recorded 37 home runs and 108 RBIs while stealing 45 bases in Double-A and Triple-A last season and was hitting .308 with three homers and eight RBIs at Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to his call-up Wednesday.

2. Kansas City DH Billy Butler is off to a 7-for-47 start and hasn’t recorded an extra-base hit.

3. Since going 4-for-8 in his first two games, Houston CF Dexter Fowler is 5-for-36.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Astros 2