Preview: Royals at Astros

The Houston Astros battled one team fighting for the top of its division to a draw over the weekend, and the schedule does not get any easier. The Astros will test themselves in a battle of division leaders when they welcome the Kansas City Royals for the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Houston worked its way to the top of the American League West with its powerful offense but needed its pitching staff to pull out two wins over the New York Yankees, capped by an eight-inning gem from Collin McHugh in Sunday’s 3-1 triumph. A large part of the Astros offense of late is coming from rookie Carlos Correra, who is 5-for-8 with three runs scored, three doubles and a home run in the last two games. The Royals are getting some strong starting pitching as well and have allowed a total of nine runs during a four-game winning streak. Joe Blanton will try to keep that run alive for Kansas City while rookie Lance McCullers gets the nod for Houston on Monday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Joe Blanton (2-0, 1.73 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (3-2, 2.33)

Blanton continues to surprise and won each of his first two starts since moving into the rotation. The veteran, who had not started in the majors since 2013 before making the transition from the bullpen, allowed a run on two hits and struck out seven without issuing a walk over six innings at Seattle last Monday. Blanton is 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA in three road games – one start – in 2015.

McCullers was held out of the win column at the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday despite yielding one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. The 21-year-old is fighting his control a bit of late and has issued 10 walks in 15 1/3 innings over his last three starts. McCullers is making his first career appearance against Kansas City and is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals SS Alcides Escobar has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games.

2. Houston 1B Chris Carter is 3-for-30 over his last eight games.

3. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas is hitting .354 in night games.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Royals 3