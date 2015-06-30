Preview: Royals at Astros

The Houston Astros struck first in a battle of division winners and own the most wins in the American League. The Kansas City Royals will try to even the series and match 45 wins when they visit the Astros for the second of a three-game set on Tuesday.

Houston entered the series slumping with six losses in 10 games but received its second straight strong pitching performance in a 6-1 win on Monday and is sending ace Dallas Keuchel to the mound on Tuesday in search of a third consecutive triumph. The Royals, who still own the best winning percentage in the AL, will counter with lefty Danny Duffy. Kansas City pitchers had not allowed more than three runs during a four-game winning streak entering the series, and the staff has guided the Royals to a 5-2 record on their nine-game road trip. The Astros are sitting at 3-2 on their seven-game homestand.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-3, 5.44 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (9-3, 2.17)

Duffy returned from over a month on the disabled list due to biceps tendinitis and could not make it through five innings at Seattle on Wednesday. The 26-year-old went through the first four innings without allowing a run but was charged with two (one earned) on eight hits without factoring in the decision. Duffy is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four road starts this season.

Keuchel bounced back from his worst start of the season at Seattle on June 20 with one of his best against the New York Yankees on Thursday. The 27-year-old scattered six hits and a walk while striking out a career-high 12 in his third career shutout. Keuchel is 7-0 with a 1.39 ERA in nine home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros CF Colby Rasmus (infection) missed the last three games and is not expected to play on Tuesday.

2. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer (finger) is likely to miss the entire series while SS Alcides Escobar (finger), who sat out Monday, is day-to-day.

3. Kansas City C Salvador Perez has homered in back-to-back games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Royals 2