Preview: Royals at Astros

Edinson Volquez looks to maintain his perfect record against Houston when he starts Wednesday’s series finale between the Kansas City Royals and the host Astros. Volquez is 6-0 with a 2.09 ERA in eight career outings against Houston and enters this start as one of the hottest pitchers in the American League.

Volquez has won four consecutive starts and is 6-1 over his last 10 while being surprisingly good for the Central-leading Royals. The West-leading Astros are trying to sweep the three-game series after holding Kansas City to just one run over the first two contests. Houston right fielder George Springer hit a two-run homer during Tuesday’s 4-0 victory after going 2-for-28 over the previous eight games. The Royals are 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-4, 3.18 ERA) vs. Astros RH Vincent Velasquez (0-0, 3.72)

Volquez defeated Oakland in his last turn when he allowed one run and three hits over seven innings. He is limiting opposing batters to a .220 average and has served up just five homers in 90 2/3 innings. Volquez is two wins shy of recording double-digit victories for the fourth time in his career.

Velasquez has failed to get a decision in any of his four starts and has pitched more than five innings just once. That occurred in his last outing when he pitched well against the New York Yankees and gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Velasquez has a 5.73 ERA in two home starts while issuing eight walks in 8 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LF Alex Gordon is 1-for-14 over the last four games.

2. Houston OF Colby Rasmus (bug bite infection) will likely miss his fifth consecutive contest.

3. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer (sprained finger) sat out the first two games and is expected to miss the finale.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Astros 4