Preview: Royals at Astros

The Houston Astros attempt to become an unlikely participant in the American League Championship Series when they host the Kansas City Royals on Monday for Game 4 of the Division Series. Houston, which averaged 104 losses over a four-year span before this year’s breakthrough campaign, owns a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup after posting a 4-2 victory on Sunday.

The Royals are aiming to reach the World Series for the second straight year but are on the brink of elimination. “Every game is a must-win,” first baseman Eric Hosmer told reporters. “Obviously, it didn’t work out the way we wanted it (Sunday). We have to come back and do everything we can to win and take it back to Kansas City.” Chris Carter was the Game 3 hero for Houston, going 3-for-3 with a homer and is 5-for-11 in the series. Carter didn’t have a single three-hit performance in the regular season when he batted .199 and struggled most of the campaign before going deep in six of his final 12 appearances to finish with 24 homers.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (2015: 6-7, 3.22)

Ventura’s Game 1 start was limited to two innings due to a rain delay, assuring he will be fresh for Monday’s contest. He allowed three runs and four hits while throwing 42 pitches in the shortened outing. “Obviously, it’s a different situation, but my routine is going to remain the same,” Ventura said through an interpreter at his press conference. “I’ve got a good defense behind me, and I‘m ready to go for (Monday). I’ll attack the strike zone, let the defense play behind me.”

McCullers is making his first appearance of the series after starting 22 games during the regular season. “You can’t go into a game like (Monday) and just say to yourself, ‘Oh, it’s like every other game you ever pitched in,’ because it’s not,” McCullers said during his press conference. “And I‘m OK with that. I‘m going to attack that head on, understand that the moment’s bigger, the stage is bigger.” McCullers, who turned 22 earlier this month, gave up one run and four hits in seven innings of a victory over Kansas City on June 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hosmer went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Sunday and is just 1-for-12 over three games.

2. Houston LF Colby Rasmus reached base four times on a hit and three walks in Game 3 and is 4-for-7 with two homers in the series.

3. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas was a playoff hero last year but is just 1-for-10 versus the Astros.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Astros 5