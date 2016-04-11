Preview: Royals at Astros

The reigning world champion Kansas City Royals take to the road for the first time this season when they begin a four-game set against the Houston Astros on Monday in a rematch of the 2015 American League Division Series. Kansas City began the defense of its championship with a successful five-game homestand that concluded with a three-game sweep against Minnesota — including a 10-inning victory on Sunday in which it rallied for two runs in the ninth before pinch-runner Terrance Gore scored on a wild pitch in the 10th.

Mike Moustakas hopes to continue to swing a hot bat on the road as he went 5-for-12 with two home runs versus the Twins after going hitless in his first eight at-bats of the season. Houston opens play at Minute Maid Park after a disappointing six-game road trip to start the season saw it lose two of three to both the New York Yankees and Milwaukee. Tyler White has kicked off his major league career in superb fashion, going 10-for-15 with three homers and nine RBIs in his first five games before an 0-for-3 outing against the Brewers on Sunday. Collin McHugh looks to return to the form that made him a 19-game winner for Houston last season as he squares off against Chris Young, who has reached double digits in victories each of the last two years.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (0-1, 135.00)

Young accounted for Kansas City’s lone loss thus far as he was outdueled by Mets powerhouse Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday. The 36-year-old native of Dallas worked five innings against his former team, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four. Despite posting a 4.67 ERA in six career starts against Houston, Young is 4-1 while limiting the Astros to a .208 batting average.

McHugh has a season debut to forget Wednesday as he was battered for six runs — five earned — by the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old from Illinois allowed three hits and walked two while retiring just one batter in the shortest start of his career. McHugh was outstanding in his only career regular-season outing against the Royals, scattering five hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine in a victory at Kansas City on May 27, 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals posted a pair of comeback victories against Minnesota over the weekend after registering 40 in the 2015 regular season and another eight during the postseason.

2. Houston OF Evan Gattis (sports hernia) is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi and is expected to be activated before the end of the series versus Kansas City.

3. Royals LF Alex Gordon is off to a rough start, going 3-for-17 (.176) while striking out a team-high nine times.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Royals 3