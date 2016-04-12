Preview: Royals at Astros

The Kansas City Royals attempt to slow down rookie Tyler White and even their series against the host Houston Astros at one win apiece when the teams continue their four-game set on Tuesday. The 25-year-old White, who was named the first American League Player of the Week of 2016, posted his fourth multi-hit performance of the season Monday to improve to 12-for-22 (.545) over his first seven major-league games.

Houston hopes to continue to receive solid production from the top five hitters in its lineup after the quintet - led by Jose Altuve (3-for-4, three runs) and Carlos Correa (3-for-5, two RBIs) - combined for 12 of the team’s season-high 14 hits, five runs and six RBIs in the series-opening 8-2 triumph. Kansas City also reached double digits in hits (11) but managed to score only two runs - both on Kendrys Morales’ eighth-inning homer. Alex Gordon recorded two hits Monday after notching three in his first five games but struck out twice to raise his team-leading total to 11 in 21 at-bats. Royals right-hander Kris Medlen hopes to bounce back from a rough spring during which he posted a 5.94 ERA as he opposes Mike Fiers, who suffered double-digit losses last year for the second time in his career.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Kris Medlen (2015: 6-2, 4.01 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (0-0, 9.00)

Kansas City’s fifth starter, Medlen will be making his season debut after appearing in 15 games (eight starts) last year following the second Tommy John elbow surgery of his career. The 30-year-old Californian made two relief appearances during the Royals’ run to the championship, allowing two runs and three hits over six innings. Medlen has yielded three runs and 10 hits over 8 2/3 frames in three career games - one start - against Houston.

Fiers escaped with a no-decision against the Yankees in New York on Thursday after surrendering five runs and nine hits - two homers - in five innings. The 30-year-old native of Florida went 2-1 with his first career shutout and a 3.32 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) last season after being acquired from Milwaukee on July 30 in the deal involving Carlos Gomez. Fiers lost his only career start against Kansas City on June 17, allowing six runs and eight hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve is off to a fast start in defending his stolen base title, swiping a league-high six bags in seven games after recording a major league-best 38 in 154 contests last year.

2. Kansas City RF Reymond Fuentes has gone 3-for-13 over four games in his first season in the major leagues since 2013, when he batted .152 (5-for-33) with one RBI in 23 contests with San Diego.

3. Houston has homered in each of its seven games, which is a team record to start a season.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Royals 3