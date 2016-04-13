Preview: Royals at Astros

The Kansas City Royals look to get their offense in gear when they continue their four-game series against the host Houston Astros on Wednesday. Kansas City has scored more than four runs only once in its first seven games of the season and has totaled five while splitting its first two contests at Minute Maid Park.

The reigning world champion Royals rode a three-run, first-inning homer by Lorenzo Cain and a typically strong effort from their outstanding bullpen to a 3-2 triumph on Tuesday - their fourth win in five contests. While Kansas City managed only four hits after the first inning, Houston recorded one against four Royals relievers over four innings en route to its fifth loss in seven games. Reigning American League Player of the Week Tyler White continues to wield a hot bat as he went 1-for-3 and drove in a run Tuesday, giving him a hit in all but one of his first eight major-league contests and a team-leading 10 RBIs. Two pitchers who endured problems in their first starts of the season attempt to turn things around Wednesday as Kansas City’s Yordano Ventura squares off against Houston’s Scott Feldman.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (0-1, 9.00)

Ventura battled control issues in his season debut against Minnesota on Friday, issuing six walks over five-plus innings, but escaped with a no-decision as he allowed only two runs and two hits while striking out six. The 24-year-old Dominican walked only one over 15 frames in five spring outings but was battered for 15 runs and 24 hits. Ventura has made three career starts versus Houston, going 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA.

Feldman lasted only four innings in his debut at Milwaukee on Friday as he was tagged for four runs on five hits and three walks. The 33-year-old native of Hawaii made four starts in the spring after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in early September and went 2-0 while issuing only one walk over 12 2/3 innings. Feldman has posted a 3.14 ERA in 18 career games (11 starts) against Kansas City and sports a 5-3 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros DH Evan Gattis (hernia) made his season debut Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

2. All four of Cain’s RBIs this season have come on homers as he hit a solo shot against Minnesota on Saturday.

3. Houston RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday after allowing one run over three innings in a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Astros 3