Preview: Royals at Astros

The Kansas City Royals’ offense may not be in championship form, but the team has gotten just enough to win five of its last six games. The Royals look to claim three of four contests against the Houston Astros when the clubs conclude their American League Division Series rematch at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

After going hitless in his first nine at-bats in the series, Salvador Perez snapped a tie with a two-run homer in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 victory. While Kansas City has relied on the long ball to win its last two games, Houston has struggled out of the gate with losses in six of its last eight to plummet toward the cellar in the AL West. Jose Altuve homered and recorded an RBI double to highlight his second three-hit performance of the series and has scored seven runs in his last five contests. Ian Kennedy will be tasked with slowing down the two-time AL hits leader while fellow right-hander Doug Fister will get the nod for Houston.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (1-0, 0.00) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (1-0, 5.40)

Kennedy wasn’t hindered by any lingering effects of a tight hamstring in his debut on Saturday, scattering five hits and striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-0 rout of Minnesota. The 31-year-old has dominated Houston en route to winning both of his career outings, allowing just one run and striking out 10 in 12 2/3 frames - although he walked five batters in his last encounter. Carlos Gomez is 1-for-12 in his last four games overall but 3-for-9 lifetime versus Kennedy.

Fister picked up the win in his debut on Saturday despite allowing three runs on five hits in as many innings of a 6-4 triumph over Milwaukee. The 32-year-old is clinging to the fifth spot in Houston’s rotation and hopes for a better effort versus Kansas City, against which he owns a 3-6 career record with a 3.73 ERA. Mike Moustakas (.360), Eric Hosmer (.348) and Alcides Escobar (.323) all have fared well versus Fister, with each slugging one homer in the process.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston rookie 1B Tyler White, who is the reigning AL Player of the Week, has hit safely in eight of his nine games this season (14-for-29).

2. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is just 2-for-12 in the series, but one of the hits was a three-run homer.

3. Astros RF George Springer has struck out 13 times in nine games this season.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Astros 2