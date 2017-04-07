Preview: Royals at Astros

Despite a solid showing by the bullpen, the Kansas City Royals missed out on a chance to defend their World Series crown last year in part due to a lackluster offense. Neither area is faring particularly well for the Royals in the early going of the 2017 season - a trend they would like to end no later than Friday, when they begin a three-game series against the host Houston Astros.

On its way to snapping a 30-year championship drought in 2015, Kansas City ranked second in bullpen ERA (2.72) and seventh in run scored (724) before dropping to sixth (3.45) and 23rd (675), respectively, en route to an 81-81 finish last year. The Royals have opened this season in dubious fashion, however, mustering a total of five runs while getting swept in three-game series against Minnesota, and their relievers didn't help the cause by surrendering 14 runs in eight innings. A lack of offense and bullpen effectiveness also cost Houston in its most recent game - a 4-2 setback against Seattle - although it gladly will take its best four-game start in five years after winning three of four in the series. George Springer is off to a red-hot start as he recorded three home runs and seven RBIs against Seattle, including a walk-off three-run shot in the 13th inning of Wednesday's comeback win.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (2016: 0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (2016: 11-8, 4.48)

Vargas, who is coming off an abbreviated season following Tommy John surgery in 2015, fared well in three September starts despite not factoring into any of the decisions. The Long Beach State product held his own in seven appearances (six starts) this spring, going 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA while striking out 19 over 23 1/3 innings. Vargas hasn't faced the Astros since he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2013 but has struggled mightily in four career starts against them, going 0-2 with an 8.41 ERA.

Fiers used the lowest single-season walks per nine innings of his career (2.24) to post a personal best in wins in 2016, helping him overcome surrendering a career-high 26 homers and a .280 batting average against. The 30-year-old Florida native was much sharper during spring training, however, allowing only three earned runs and a .231 average over four turns spanning 13 2/3 innings. Fiers is 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA in three career outings versus the Royals, including 0-1, 4.35 in two turns last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City is 0-3 for the first time since 2001, when it dropped its first four games of the season en route to a 65-97 finish.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve, who went 3-for-17 with no extra-base hits against Seattle, batted .452 with extra-base hits (including three homers) and seven RBIs in 31 at-bats versus the Mariners last year.

3. The Royals walked 23 batters in their three-game series against Minnesota, issuing at least seven free passes in every contest.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Royals 3