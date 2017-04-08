Preview: Royals at Astros

The offensive struggles that dogged the Kansas City Royals near the end of spring training spilled over to the start of the regular season, leading to an embarrassing sweep against the majors' worst team a year ago. The Royals showed their first signs of life at the plate thanks to some help from Houston on Friday but face a formidable challenge in their attempt to keep it going one day later when they face Dallas Keuchel and the Astros in the second of their three-game set.

Kansas City concluded exhibition play by scoring a total of three runs in three games against the Texas Rangers and didn't fare much better in Minnesota to begin the season, going 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position while getting outscored 21-5 by the Twins. The Royals went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position but matched that offensive output anyway in Friday's 5-1 triumph over Houston, as Alex Gordon's two-run double in the eighth inning powered them to their first victory. The Astros opened their season-opening, seven-game homestand with three straight wins over Seattle, but they suffered their second consecutive loss in the series opener after a catcher's interference call pushed home a run in the sixth and a passed ball led to another in the eighth. Carlos Beltran made his first real contribution with his new team on Friday after signing a one-year, $16 million contract with Houston in the offseason, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 0.00)

Duffy was forced to settle for a no-decision despite striking out eight in an Opening Day loss at Minnesota despite yielding only a solo homer among the three hits and three walks he allowed over six innings. It was a strong showing for the 28-year-old, who broke out with a 12-3 record and 3.51 ERA in 2016 despite going 1-1 with a 5.50 ERA in six September outings. Duffy is 1-2, 5.14 in six career outings (three starts) against the Astros, struggling the most against Jose Altuve (6-for-11) and George Springer (3-for-6, two homers).

Keuchel flashed the form that made him the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner in Monday's 3-0 victory, holding Seattle to two hits and two walks over seven innings to notch his third Opening Day triumph. The three-time Gold Glove winner set career highs with 20 wins and 216 strikeouts during his banner season before rotator cuff issues led to a disappointing 9-12 finish last season. Keuchel won his only start against Kansas City in 2016 to improve to 3-1 with a 3.74 ERA in five career outings versus the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Beltran's run-scoring double gave him 1,537 career RBIs, tying him with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for 49th on the all-time list.

2. After issuing 23 free passes against Minnesota, Kansas City walked only three batters Friday.

3. Saturday will mark the fourth consecutive game in which Houston will face a left-handed starter. After RHP Nathan Karns takes the mound in Sunday's finale, the Astros are slated to face Mariners southpaws James Paxton and Ariel Miranda in their next two games.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Royals 2