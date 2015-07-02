Astros win over Royals comes at a cost

HOUSTON -- En route to reaching the halfway point of the season with a win total hardly anyone expected, the Houston Astros were dealt a blow that will sternly test the momentum established over the past three months.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve scored the go-ahead run to cap a seventh-inning rally, and Houston beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park to cap a series sweep.

But the win came at a cost as Houston (47-34) lost center fielder George Springer when he was hit on the right wrist by an Edinson Volquez pitch in the fifth inning. Springer underwent X-rays following the game, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch expressed concern that a stint on the disabled list is inevitable.

“We’ve got a system in place below us, guys are playing well, and we’ve got a great culture in there of a winning style of baseball,” Hinch said. “We’re going to test that because we’re going to need a lot of good things to happen for us to continue this momentum.”

Without the benefit of a hit, the Astros pushed in front to stay, manufacturing a run after Altuve reached base to open the frame when he was hit on the right forearm by a pitch from Royals right-hander Kelvin Herrera (1-2). Altuve stole second base, his 23rd steal on the season, and advanced to third on a ricochet groundout off Herrera.

Astros designated hitter Chris Carter followed with a ground ball to third baseman Mike Moustakas that scored Altuve ahead of the tag from catcher Salvador Perez, but not without a four-plus-minute replay review after the Royals challenged the close, decisive play at the plate.

“Yeah,” said Altuve of whether the length of the review concerned him. “I knew it was a close play. With those plays you never know if you are safe or not. But I was hoping to be safe because I know our bullpen is really good and I think that run will be enough to win the game.”

Said Herrera: “It’s a big call. They called whatever they think is right. You have to respect it.”

The Royals (44-31) rallied in dramatic fashion in the seventh, nudging Astros right-hander Vince Velasquez from the mound before striking against Josh Fields and saddling Velasquez with another no-decision.

Fields was one strike away from preserving the Astros’ two-run lead before surrendering a two-run triple to Royals center fielder Jarrod Dyson, a line drive to left-center field that scored both Perez and right fielder Alex Rios, who greeted Fields with a one-out single to left.

Astros closer Luke Gregerson (3-1) retired the Royals in order in the ninth inning and was credited with the win.

Two batters into the second inning, Velasquez trailed 3-0, victimized by a two-run home run from Kendrys Morales in the first inning and back-to-back hits from left fielder Alex Gordon and Rios in the second, with Gordon scoring after a wild pitch advanced him to second base.

But Velasquez rebounded to retire 13 consecutive batters, during which time the Astros rallied starting with a solo homer from Carter in the fourth inning, his 15th home run this season and 100th of his career.

The first five Houston batters reached in the fifth off Volquez, with shortstop Marwin Gonzalez igniting the rally with a leadoff home run to right field, his fifth, and left fielder Evan Gattis pushing the Astros in front 5-3 with his two-run single to right, scoring Springer and Altuve.

“It just got away from him right there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Volquez. “He just started getting pitches up. He’s trying to throw his curveball down and kind of left it up at times. Pitched really good up until then. Really good fastball, really good changeup. Just was getting some pitches up.”

Velasquez surrendered four runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, while Volquez yielded five runs on eight hits and one walk in five-plus innings.

NOTES: Astros manager A.J. Hinch gave SS Carlos Correa the day off, the first time Correa was not in the starting lineup since he made his major league debut on June 8. Over his first 22 games, Correa is hitting .287/.309/.543 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. ... With Royals 1B Eric Hosmer sidelined for a third consecutive game with a finger injury, manager Ned Yost utilized Lorenzo Cain as his designated hitter. Cain is slowed by a left hamstring injury that would cost him a spot in the lineup if Hosmer were available and 1B Kendrys Morales were filling his usual role as designated hitter. ... Astros RHP Dan Straily will make his season debut Friday in Boston. Acquired from the Cubs on Jan. 19 along with 3B Luis Valbuena, Straily has spent the season with Triple-A Fresno, compiling a 6-6 record and 4.06 ERA. He will make at least two starts with the club before the All-Star Game.