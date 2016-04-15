Ball lost in lights costs Astros a loss to Royals

HOUSTON -- While the World Series champion Kansas City Royals were relying on their usual blend of elite defense, timely hitting and sufficient pitching to desired results, the Houston Astros were left frustrated and grumbling about a new addition to Minute Maid Park that is proving anything but beneficial.

Right-hander Ian Kennedy carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Kansas City posted five runs in the top of that frame to top Houston 6-2 Thursday night and win the four-game set.

The Royals (7-2) claimed the final three games of the series.

Kansas City batted around in the sixth, with six consecutive players recording hits to chase Astros right-hander Doug Fister (1-1) following one fortuitous break.

Kennedy, meanwhile, produced his second quality start in his second appearance for the Royals, working seven innings and allowing one run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve struck the lone blow against Kennedy with a leadoff home run to right-center in the seventh, his third on the season.

“He was every bit as good (as last time out),” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Kennedy, who tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins in his Royals debut. “The pitch Altuve hit for a home run was actually a pretty darn good pitch down in the zone, but he hit it into their bullpen. (Kennedy) commanded everything really, really well. He managed his pitch count well and did a great job.”

Kennedy (2-0) faced the minimum through five and benefited from the sensational defensive efforts of center fielder Lorenzo Cain and shortstop Alcides Escobar. Kennedy was sharp in his own right and didn’t allow a hit until Carlos Gomez opened the sixth by dumping a single into center.

“I had some great defensive help,” Kennedy said. “Those (plays) really helped me out a lot.”

Things fell apart for Fister and the Astros (3-7) with two outs in the sixth when right fielder George Springer lost a sinking line drive hit by Cain in the new energy-saving LED lights installed during the offseason.

Springer struggled tracking balls previously, both earlier during this homestand and when the Astros hosted the Milwaukee Brewers for a pair of exhibition games at Minute Maid Park to close spring training.

“Oh yeah, they’re tough,” Springer said. “It’s bright; it’s not easy to see the ball. It cost us a game today.”

With Paulo Orlando on first base and the Royals leading 1-0, Springer pursued the Cain liner yet pulled up at the last second, awkwardly turning his back and blindly extending his glove. The ball dropped in for a hit, and Cain advanced to second base on the Springer throw that kept Orlando at third. Eric Hosmer followed with a two-run double.

Kendrys Morales and Alex Gordon added run-scoring doubles before Salvador Perez chased Fister with an RBI single for a 6-0 Royals lead.

Fister was one out away from escaping the sixth with a one-run deficit. Instead, he allowed six runs on nine hits with two strikeouts over 85 pitches. Before Orlando opened the sixth inning with a single, Fister had retired 13 consecutive batters and appeared poised to match Kennedy.

“Obviously, things didn’t bounce our way, but at the same time, I’ve got to get my job done on the mound,” Fister said. “I’ve got to get the hitter out and had opportunities to do that and didn’t do it.”

NOTES: Astros manager A.J. Hinch considered pinch-hitting DH Evan Gattis on Wednesday night and was poised to insert Gattis into the game as the catcher. Gattis participated in catching drills for a second time Thursday as he ramps up preparations for occasionally working behind the plate. Gattis did not catch for the Astros last season, his first in Houston. He had a pinch-hit single Thursday. ... Royals RHP Joakim Soria went 1,674 days between saves as a member of the organization before posting his 161st with the Royals on Wednesday night. Previously, his last save for Kansas City came Sept. 11, 2011, at Seattle. ... Astros RHP Michael Feliz started for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, and the club remains committed to making him a starter long term. Feliz has made six career appearances with the Astros, all out of the bullpen, including a 4 1/3-inning relief stint on April 6 in a 16-6 loss to the Yankees.