Preview: Royals at Athletics

Jonny Gomes got his second stint with Oakland off to a good start and looks for another productive outing when the Athletics close a three-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Gomes, who hit 18 homers for Oakland in 2012, was sent to the Athletics with pitcher Jon Lester in a deal for Yoenis Cespedes and he had two hits and two RBIs in Saturday’s 8-3 victory. Oakland leads the Los Angeles Angels by two games in the American League West.

Kansas City has scored four runs while splitting the first two games and stands five games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. Billy Butler will be seeing the bulk of the action at first base with Eric Hosmer (broken hand) going on the disabled list but he is only 1-for-17 over the last five games after going hitless in four at-bats on Saturday. The Athletics have played their past six games without center fielder Coco Crisp (neck) but still have no plans to place him on the disabled list.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (9-6, 3.50 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (12-3, 2.37)

Shields is in the midst of a four-start winless stretch and has gone 0-2 during the span. He lost to Minnesota in his last outing when he gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings. Shields is 5-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 13 career starts against Oakland.

Kazmir is 3-0 over his last five outings and has allowed just five earned runs in 31 1/3 innings during the stretch. He defeated Texas in his last outing when he gave up two runs and seven hits over five innings. Kazmir is 4-5 with a 5.15 ERA in 15 career starts against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics INF Nick Punto (hamstring) departed in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game and is expected to miss the finale.

2. Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain had three hits on Saturday and is 8-for-18 over his last six outings.

3. Oakland OF Josh Reddick is 4-for-7 in the series and 14-for-36 with two homers and five doubles over the 10 games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Royals 1