Preview: Royals at Athletics

The Kansas City Royals look to continue their recent dominance over the Athletics on Saturday when the teams continue a three-game series in Oakland. The Royals defeated Oakland for the ninth time in their last 12 meetings Friday when they snapped the Athletics’ season-high five-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory.

The series opener had some lingering tension from the Athletics’ visit to Kansas City in April, when teams cleared the benches in all three games. Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt left Friday’s game in the ninth inning after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch from Franklin Morales, but an X-ray came back negative and he’s listed as day-to-day. While Oakland rookie outfielder Billy Burns was given Friday off to rest, Kansas City center fielder Lorenzo Cain returned to the lineup after missing one game with a hamstring strain. Third baseman Mike Moustakas is batting .375 with 10 RBIs during his 10-game hitting streak for the Royals, who have won eight of their last 11 to move 14 games over .500.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (6-3, 2.83 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (4-4, 2.70)

Young is aiming to bounce back from a dismal outing against Boston on Sunday when he allowed a season-high seven runs over 4 2/3 innings and saw his ERA climb from 1.98 to 2.83. The 36-year-old has dropped three straight decisions against Oakland after starting with a 3-1 mark and a 2.52 ERA. Sam Fuld is 4-for-7 with two home runs against Young, who has a 16 1/3 inning scoreless stretch on the road.

Kazmir has been a key part of Oakland’s resurgence while going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA over his last five starts. The 2014 All-Star has been dominant at home with a 3-1 record and 1.27 ERA in six outings. Omar Infante is 9-for-21 with two home runs against Kazmir, who is 4-7 with a 4.91 ERA in 18 career starts against Kansas City, including a solid outing on April 19 when he yielded two runs over 7 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City is 35-4 when scoring at least four runs.

2. Nine of Oakland’s last 12 losses have been by two runs or fewer.

3. Burns is batting .362 during his 15-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Athletics 3