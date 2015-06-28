Preview: Royals at Athletics

The defending American League champion Kansas City Royals are a season-best 15 games above .500 and look to build on that figure when they close a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Kansas City limited Oakland to four runs while winning the first two games and possesses a 4 1/2-game lead in the AL Central.

The Royals have won nine of their last 12 games and even manager Ned Yost found enjoyment over Saturday’s win. “If I would say I‘m not excited about being 15 over, I’d be lying,” Yost told reporters. “It’s great but we want to continue to keep going, keep going, keep going.” The Athletics had won a season-best five straight games before dropping the first two of this series and they stand nine games out in the AL West. Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt served as the designated hitter on Saturday after being plunked on the right wrist on Friday and is 5-for-8 with two homers against scheduled Royals starter Jeremy Guthrie.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (5-5, 5.90 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (4-6, 2.90)

Guthrie is 1-3 over his last six starts, which includes a forgettable May 25 outing in which he allowed 11 runs in one-plus innings against the New York Yankees. He is 3-3 on the road with a sky-high 8.15 ERA in seven outings. Guthrie is 4-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts) against Oakland, including a no-decision on April 17 when he gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Chavez has won back-to-back starts even though his last performance was shaky. He picked up the win against Texas despite allowing five runs and eight hits in five innings. Chavez has pitched 10 2/3 scoreless innings in five career appearances (all in relief) against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics are hitless in 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the series.

2. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 with two RBI on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

3. Oakland CF Billy Burns (hip flexor) is expected to be in the lineup after missing the last two games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Athletics 4