Preview: Royals at Athletics

The Kansas City Royals are looking every bit like reigning world champions as they continue their seven-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Kansas City split its season-opening two-game set with the New York Mets before sweeping a three-game series with Minnesota and taking three of four in Houston to begin its trek.

Mike Moustakas leads the Royals with three home runs and has produced three two-hit performances while hitting safely in seven of his last eight games after going 0-for-8 in his first two contests. The Athletics are hoping to reverse their fortunes at home, as they own a 1-6 record at Oakland Coliseum after suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels. The club is off to its worst start at home since 2001, when it lost nine of its first 10 games, but Marcus Semien is batting .389 (7-for-18) at the Coliseum and belted three home runs in the last two contests against the Angels. Oakland scored only six runs in its series with Los Angeles and now will have to contend with Edinson Volquez, who allowed a total of two over his first two starts of the year, as it counters with veteran journeyman Rich Hill.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (1-0, 1.54 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Rich Hill (1-1, 3.12)

After yielding just two hits over six scoreless innings in a win over the Mets in his season debut, Volquez surrendered eight in 5 2/3 frames against Minnesota on Sunday. The 32-year-old Dominican allowed only two runs, however, and struck out 10 without issuing a walk but did not factor in the decision. Volquez has limited Oakland to a .213 batting average in four career starts but is 2-2 with a 1.18 WHIP.

Hill also is coming off a 10-strikeout performance as he allowed one run on five hits and a walk over six innings en route to a victory at Seattle on Saturday. The 36-year-old Boston native, who will be making just his seventh major-league start since 2009, lasted only 2 2/3 frames versus the Chicago White Sox in his season debut as he was reached for four runs (two earned). Hill has yet to lose to Kansas City, going 2-0 despite posting a 5.91 ERA in 11 career contests (two starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LF Alex Gordon has had 30 at-bats and has been retired 22 times — 14 via the strikeout.

2. Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie leads the team with seven RBIs despite recording only one extra-base hit — a double — in 10 games.

3. Kansas City won five of its six meetings with Oakland last season.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Athletics 2