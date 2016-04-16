Preview: Royals at Athletics

The Kansas City Royals attempt to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon for the middle contest of their three-game series. Kansas City posted a 4-2 triumph in Friday’s opener, improving to 4-1 on its seven-game road trip that began with a loss in Houston.

The Royals recorded 12 hits in the victory, including three by Kendrys Morales, but struck out 13 times. Oakland is a dismal 1-7 at home, where it has scored fewer than three runs in five of its last six games. It is the Athletics’ worst start in their own building since 2001, when they lost nine of their first 10 contests. Marcus Semien has had success thus far at Oakland Coliseum, however, going 8-for-21 (.381), while Stephen Vogt recorded half of the team’s six hits Friday — including his first home run of the season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (0-2, 7.45 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (1-1, 2.70)

Young remains in search of his first win of the season after getting battered for six runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings at Houston on Monday. The 36-year-old native of Dallas hasn’t pitched with a lead this season as Kansas City has yet to score while he’s been on the mound. Young has appeared in 11 games — 10 starts — against Oakland in his career, going 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA.

Gray looks to bounce back from a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in which he allowed three runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old from Nashville will be making his third start at home, where he posted a 2.82 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while going 6-4 in 15 turns last season. Gray has yet to defeat Kansas City, going 0-2 with a 3.15 ERA in three career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt will start Sunday, moving back a day to allow Gray to pitch on his normal four days’ rest.

2. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon struck out twice Friday and has fanned a team-leading 16 times this season.

3. Oakland RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder) threw a two-inning simulated game Friday and is expected to join the starting rotation next month.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Royals 2