Royals 5, Athletics 2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Designated hitter Kendrys Morales and left fielder Alex Gordon each hit a solo home run, right-hander Edinson Volquez threw seven strong innings and the Kansas City Royals rolled to a 5-2 victory against the Oakland A’s on Friday night at the O.co Coliseum.

The A’s and Royals met for the first time since their emotional three-game series April 17-19 at Kauffman Stadium that featured hard slides, cleared benches, beanballs, message pitches, ejections and a suspension.

Going into Friday night’s game, A’s manager Bob Melvin and Royals manager Ned Yost said they expected no repeat of the fireworks from the first series, and they were proven correct, at least until the bottom of the ninth, when Royals left-hander Franklin Morales drilled A’s catcher Stephen Vogt in the right forearm with a pitch. Vogt had to come out of the game.

The Royals (42-28) moved 14 games over .500 for the first time since May 23, matching their season high, and increased their lead over Minnesota in the American League Central to 4 1/2 games.

Kansas City had double-digit hits for the ninth time in its past 11 games, collecting 11 against Oakland. Every Royal in the starting lineup had at least one hit. Gordon went 3-for-3 and walked once.

Volquez (8-4) allowed one run on three hits. He walked one and had three strikeouts, including the 1,000th of his career in the sixth inning when he fanned A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie. Volquez, who spent the previous seven seasons in the National League, faced the A’s for the first time since Sept. 7, 2007, when he pitched six shutout innings for the Texas Rangers in a 5-3 victory.

A’s right-hander Jesse Hahn (5-6) gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings as his three-game winning streak came to an end. He struck out five and walked one. Hahn had allowed only three home runs over 84 2/3 innings coming into the game but gave up home runs to Morales in the second inning and Gordon in the sixth, a monster shot to right-center field that made it 5-1.

Center fielder Sam Fuld had an RBI double for the A’s in the third, and left fielder Ben Zobrist doubled home pinch runner Josh Phegley in the ninth.

Royals closer Greg Holland got the final two outs for his 15th save.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead on Morales’ one-out home run, his ninth blast of the year. Morales hit Hahn’s 1-0 pitch down the left-field line for an opposite-field home run.

Kansas City extended its lead to 4-0 in the top of the third, scoring three runs but just one of them earned. The Royals took advantage of a passed ball by Vogt and a throwing error on first baseman Ike Davis, the A’s major-league high 73rd error.

Kansas City also had singles in the inning from right fielder Alex Rios, shortstop Alcides Escobar, center fielder Lorenzo Cain and first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Oakland answered with a run in the bottom of the third. After Davis led off with a single, shortstop Marcus Semien hit into a fielder’s choice and scored on center fielder Sam Fuld’s double to left center.

NOTES: Oakland CF Billy Burns’ streak of starts ended at 34 games Friday night when he was out of the lineup against Kansas City. “Everybody needs a day off every now and then,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Burns, who has a career-long 15-game hitting streak. “He’s a little banged up.” Melvin hopes Burns is able to start on Saturday against the Royals. ... Royals CF Lorenzo Cain returned to the starting lineup after missing the series finale against Seattle on Wednesday with a mild hamstring injury. The Royals had a day off Thursday. “He’s good -- good to go,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It was more precautionary than anything. He could have played the other day in Seattle, but with the off day coming up I wanted to give him two days with the benefit of only missing one (game).” ... A’s switch pitcher Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) will play catch Saturday for the first time since going on the disabled list, retroactive to June 11. ... Royals RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) made a rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Omaha, pitching four innings against Round Rock. He gave up three runs and three hits, struck out five and walked three. He threw 70 pitches, 42 for strikes.