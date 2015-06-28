Royals 5, Athletics 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie pitched seven strong innings, catcher Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 5-3 victory against the Oakland A‘s, sweeping their three-game series Sunday at the O.co Coliseum.

The series sweep was Kansas City’s first against Oakland since Sept. 2-4, 2008, at Kauffman Stadium and first at the Coliseum since July 28-30, 2008.

Guthrie (6-5) allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out a season-high seven. He struck out the side in the second and sixth innings.

The Royals (44-28) own the American League’s best record and won their fourth straight game, improving to 5-1 on their nine-game road trip and moving a season-high 16 games over .500.

A’s right-hander Jesse Chavez (4-6) gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, snapping his two-game winning streak. He struck out four and walked two.

The Royals trailed 2-0 entering the sixth inning, but they scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead and knock Chavez out of the game.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas drilled a leadoff double to right-center and moved to third on Kendrys Morales’ sharp single to right. With one out, Perez hit a slow ground ball that third baseman Max Muncy fielded cleanly on the run, but his throw home was late and off-target. Moustakas scored on a fielder’s choice, and the runners advanced to second and third on Muncy’s error.

Chavez walked left fielder Alex Gordon intentionally, and right fielder Alex Rios hit a sacrifice fly to center as the Royals pulled even. Second baseman Omar Infante lined an RBI single to right, putting Kansas City ahead 3-2 and ending Chavez’s day.

The Royals extended their lead to 5-2 in the eighth. Pinch hitter Lorenzo Cain grounded a leadoff single to center, and Perez crushed right-hander Edward Mujica’s 3-2, belt-high fastball deep into the left field seats for his 12th home run of the season. Perez drove in three runs and scored twice.

The A’s cut Kansas City’s lead to 5-3 with a run in the eighth off reliever Kelvin Herrera. Second baseman Ben Zobrist hit a leadoff single moved to third on designated hitter Billy Butler’s double and scored on first baseman Ike Davis’ sacrifice fly.

Royals right-hander Wade Davis gave up a two-out double to shortstop Marcus Semien in the ninth but struck out catcher Stephen Vogt to end the game and record his ninth save.

The A’s wasted an early 2-0 lead they built in the third inning. Center fielder Billy Burns, who had missed the previous two games with a sore left hip, lined a leadoff single, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. After second baseman Eric Sogard grounded into a fielder’s choice, Vogt singled him to third and took second on the throw.

Zobrist brought Sogard home with a sacrifice to deep right as Vogt tagged and went to third. Then right fielder Josh Reddick hit a high popup that dropped between Gordon and shortstop Alcides Escobar for an RBI single.

The hit was Reddick’s 500th of his career and came just one pitch after he fouled a ball hard off his right shin and spent a few minutes on the ground in pain while a trainer examined him.

Burns went 2-for-5 with a double.

NOTES: Royals CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the starting lineup Sunday after tweaking a hamstring Saturday in the sixth inning while stealing third base in a double steal. “It’s nothing serious,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He finished the game and could play today, but we’re trying to make sure we don’t get that fatigued to the point where it gets more serious.” Cain didn’t play against Seattle on Wednesday because of a strained hamstring. ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer sprained his left ring finger while stealing second base Saturday in the sixth inning on the back end of a double steal. He was in the lineup Sunday, but the Royals made a late change, moving Hosmer to designated hitter and Kendrys Morales from DH to first base. ... Oakland CF Billy Burns returned to the lineup after missing two games with strained left hip flexor, but he’s not 100 healthy. “He’s good enough to play,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Everybody goes through periods where they have some bumps and bruises, but two days off should make him significantly better.” ... A’s regular 3B Brett Lawrie and SS Marcus Semien were out of the starting lineup, getting rare days off. Max Muncy started at third and Eric Sogard starter at shortstop, giving the A’s two more left-handed hitters to face Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie.