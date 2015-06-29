Behind Guthrie, Royals complete sweep of A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Kansas City Royals continue to show why they are the team to beat in the American League.

Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie pitched six strong innings, catcher Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer, and the Royals rallied for a 5-3 victory against the Oakland A’s on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series at the O.co Coliseum.

The sweep was the reigning AL champion’s first against Oakland since Sept. 2-4, 2008, at Kauffman Stadium and the Royals’ first at the Coliseum since July 28-30, 2008.

Oakland won five consecutive games before the Royals came to town with their brooms.

“It’s huge,” Guthrie said of the sweep. “This team has been playing well lately. Overall, we know they’re a competitive team. We got some late runs and were able to win a couple of different ways. It was a big series for us, and hopefully we can carry that momentum down in (Houston) and play another very tough AL West team.”

The Royals (44-28) own the American League’s best record. They won their fourth straight game, improving to 5-1 on their nine-game road trip and moving a season-high 16 games over .500.

Guthrie (6-5) allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out a season-high seven. He struck out the side in the second and sixth innings. In the second inning, he recorded his 1,000th career strikeout, fanning A’s first baseman Ike Davis.

“It’s 1,000 more than I probably ever thought I’d have 10 years ago,” Guthrie said. “It’s a great accomplishment to be able to get there and have the endurance to get to that number.”

Perez had a milestone day, too. He collected his 500th career hit in the eighth-inning when he homered off A’s reliever Edward Mujica.

“Means a lot,” said Perez, who drove in three runs and scored twice Sunday. “It’s pretty special to me.”

A’s right-hander Jesse Chavez (4-6) gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, snapping his two-game winning streak. He struck out four and walked two.

“We had a good thing going, and then we had a bump to start our homestand,” Chavez said. “It’s something we don’t want to do.”

The Royals trailed 2-0 entering the sixth inning, but they scored three runs to take the lead and knock Chavez out of the game.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas drilled a leadoff double to right-center and moved to third on first baseman Kendrys Morales’ sharp single to right. With one out, Perez hit a slow ground ball that third baseman Max Muncy fielded cleanly on the run, but his throw home was late and off target. Moustakas scored on a fielder’s choice, and the runners advanced to second and third on Muncy’s error.

“I feel like I made the right decision,” Muncy said. “I just didn’t make the play. I just rushed myself. I had plenty of time, and I rushed myself and made a bad throw on it.”

Chavez walked left fielder Alex Gordon intentionally, and right fielder Alex Rios hit a sacrifice fly to center as the Royals pulled even. Second baseman Omar Infante lined an RBI single to right, putting Kansas City ahead 3-2 and ending Chavez’s day.

The Royals extended their lead to 5-2 in the eighth. Pinch hitter Lorenzo Cain grounded a leadoff single to center, and Perez crushed Mujica’s 3-2, belt-high fastball deep into the left field seats for his 12th home run of the season.

“He left a pitch up and I hit it pretty good,” Perez said.

The A’s cut Kansas City’s lead to 5-3 with a run in the eighth off reliever Kelvin Herrera. Second baseman Ben Zobrist hit a leadoff single, moved to third on designated hitter Billy Butler’s double and scored on Davis’ sacrifice fly.

A’s right fielder Josh Reddick drove in a run in the third inning on the 500th hit of his career. It came just one pitch after he fouled a ball hard off his right shin and spent a few minutes on the ground in pain while a trainer examined him.

Reddick and the A’s experienced more pain when the Royals completed their sweep.

“We don’t just all of a sudden after five games lose our intensity and our focus,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We just got beat. They played better than we did.”

NOTES: Royals CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the starting lineup Sunday after tweaking a hamstring Saturday in the sixth inning while stealing third base in a double steal. Cain pinch-hit in the eighth inning Sunday and singled. He likely will start at designated hitter Monday at Houston. ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer sprained his left ring finger while stealing second base Saturday. He started at designated hitter Sunday but left in the eighth inning. He is day-to-day. ... Royals SS Alcides Escobar (right index finger split nail bed) was injured in the bottom of the seventh fielding a ground ball and left the game after the top of the eighth. He is day-to-day. ... Oakland CF Billy Burns returned to the lineup after missing two games with strained left hip flexor, but he is not 100 healthy. “He’s good enough to play,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. ... Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie and SS Marcus Semien were out of the starting lineup, getting rare days off. Semien entered in the seventh inning and went 1-for-2.