Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays keep finding new ways to get results and look to extend their season-high winning streak to 10 when they host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to start a four-game set. The Blue Jays, who slammed six homers in the first two contests of the series against Tampa Bay, used strong pitching and a game-ending error to win the third Wednesday 3-2. Toronto hopes to take advantage of the struggling Royals, who have lost four straight and seven of their last nine.

Edwin Encarnacion has 14 homers in May and needs one to own the franchise record in any month for the Blue Jays, who are 19-5 in their last 24 contests. The Royals took the first two of three against Toronto late in April, but has won only 10 of 26 since and are tied for 24th in the majors in runs scored overall. Left fielder Alex Gordon is one bright spot, going 8-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak for Kansas City.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET; FSN Kansas City, SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (6-3, 2.95 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (5-4, 3.95)

Shields is 6-1 in his last eight starts after going 0-2 in his first three, allowing three runs or fewer in eight of 11 outings this season. The 32-year-old has struck out 63 and walked only 15 in 73 1/3 innings. Adam Lind has hit five homers in 51 at-bats and Jose Bautista is 9-for-28 with four blasts against Shields, who is 12-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 23 career starts versus Toronto.

Dickey has also rebounded from a slow start by yielding three or fewer earned runs in the last seven starts, winning four of five decisions. The knuckleball specialist surrendered two runs and five hits over 8 1/3 innings to beat Oakland last Saturday. Omar Infante is 16-for-31 with two homers against Dickey, who is 3-3 in 12 appearances (six starts) with a 4.33 ERA versus Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto has belted a major league-leading 76 homers and the Royals are last with only 21.

2. Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain has eight hits in 17 at-bats over the last four games to raise his average to .327.

3. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes has hit safely in 11 straight contests, going 17-for-46 in that span.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Royals 2