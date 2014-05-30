Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals named Dale Sveum their new hitting coach Thursday and got instant results, recording eight runs in a comeback victory over the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays. The Royals look to build off their 14-hit effort when they visit the Blue Jays for the second contest of their four-game series on Friday after snapping a four-game losing streak. Kansas City must find a way to contain Toronto slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who has 16 homers in May after belting a pair in the series opener.

Encarnacion tied Mickey Mantle (1956) for the most homers by an American League player in May and is one shy of Barry Bonds’ major-league record (2001) for the month. The Royals have won three of four against the Blue Jays this season after an unearned run in the ninth led to an 8-6, 10-inning victory Thursday. Omar Infante had the game-winning hit and owns 23 RBIs, tied for second on the team despite missing 17 games with an injury.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (4-2, 3.55 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH JA Happ (4-1, 3.34)

Vargas has yielded two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, but he gave up five along with 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Toronto on April 29. The Long Beach State product has had trouble keeping the ball in the park, surrendering 10 homers in 11 outings. Jose Reyes is 5-for-10 with two doubles against Vargas, who is 1-3 with a 5.90 ERA in seven career starts versus the Blue Jays.

Happ is regaining the form that led him to be second in the voting for the National League Rookie of the Year in 2009, when he went 12-4 with Philadelphia. The 31-year-old Northwestern product has won three straight outings and allowed fewer than two runs in three of five starts. Norichika Aoki is 4-for-7 with a homer against Happ, who is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three outings versus Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City RHP Wade Davis has recorded 42 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings and has not allowed a run in 14 frames over his last 11 outings.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista has seven hits in 18 at-bats with six RBIs over the last five games, including his 13th homer in the series opener.

3. Royals LF Alex Gordon has hit safely in seven straight games, going 10-for-28 in that span.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Royals 3