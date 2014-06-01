Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays erupted for 12 runs Saturday after two straight losses and did not even add to their major league-leading 80 homers. The Blue Jays, who were 21-9 in May, look to follow that up with good start in June and gain a split of the four-game series when they host the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Royals have already won four of six to clinch the season series, but Toronto’s Mark Buehrle will take the mound in the finale with nine wins – more than anyone in baseball.

Edwin Encarnacion led the way for the Blue Jays in May with 16 homers, which was the most in any month for a player in franchise history. The Royals walked the slugger five times in the last two days, but Encarnacion is 12-for-32 with two blasts in his career against scheduled starter Jeremy Guthrie. Kansas City’s Billy Butler is warming up, collecting seven hits in 14 at-bats in the series to raise his average to .254.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2-4, 4.14 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (9-1, 2.33)

Guthrie will try to snap a nine-game winless streak during which he has surrendered two or fewer runs four times and is 0-4. The 35-year-old Oregon native has given up 12 homers, tied for the most in the American League, including two in a 7-3 loss to Toronto on May 1. Juan Francisco is 3-for-6 with three homers against Guthrie, who is 3-8 in 21 career starts versus the Blue Jays with a 3.46 ERA.

Buehrle has won five consecutive decisions and allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 11 starts – two in a 7-3 win over Kansas City on May 1. The four-time Gold Glove winner gave up four runs (three earned) in his last outing to beat Tampa Bay. Butler is 22-for-63 with three homers and 17 RBIs against Buehrle, who is 24-12 with a 3.64 ERA in 53 appearances (51 starts) versus the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 1B-DH Adam Lind has at least two hits in eight of his last 13 starts after going 3-for-5 on Saturday.

2. Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain, who was rested Saturday, batted .342 with a .400 on-base percentage and 14 RBIs in 21 games during May.

3. Encarnacion finished with 33 RBIs in May, one shy of Carlos Delgado’s club record for any calendar month (June, 2003).

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Royals 2