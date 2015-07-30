Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals are the two American League contenders making the biggest splashes in the trade market in advance of Friday’s deadline. The two clubs will get a chance to see which moves make the most immediate impact when the Blue Jays host the Royals in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

Kansas City struck first by bringing in Johnny Cueto from Cincinnati on Sunday and then boosted its offense by grabbing Ben Zobrist from the Oakland Athletics two days later. Cueto will receive his first start for his new team on Friday while Zobrist is expected to make his debut in left field on Thursday for the Royals (61-39), who own the best record in the AL and had a four-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday. The Blue Jays were expected to be in the market for pitching but instead made a move to fortify an offense that leads the majors in runs scored by importing Troy Tulowitzki, who made an immediate contribution with a home run and two doubles in Wednesday’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia. Tulowitzki and company will take their swings at lefty Danny Duffy while the Blue Jays counter with Marco Estrada.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (4-4, 4.03 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (7-6, 3.55)

Duffy posted his fourth straight quality start last time out, when he held the Houston Astros to one run and three hits in six innings without earning a decision. The 26-year-old surrendered a total of two runs and 13 hits in 20 frames over his last three turns. That run began against Toronto on July 10, when Duffy scattered four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings to earn a win.

Estrada went up against Duffy in that July 10 contest and ended up with the loss despite yielding two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Estrada had a string of six straight starts yielding two earned runs or fewer come to an end when he was reached for five runs on eight hits and three walks over four frames in a loss at Seattle on Friday. The 32-year-old had issued a total of two walks in his previous three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis (shoulder) sat out Wednesday and could be headed for the 15-day DL.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer is 8-for-13 with two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored in the last three games.

3. Toronto 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (finger) was a late scratch on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Blue Jays 6