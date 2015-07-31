Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals’ first big acquisition did not make much of a first impression, but they still have Johnny Cueto ready to debut. Cueto will make his first start for his new team when the Royals visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a four-game series on Friday.

Kansas City brought in Cueto and Ben Zobrist while getting a jump on the other American League contenders in the trade deadline scramble, and Zobrist went 0-for-4 in his debut on Thursday. The Blue Jays made their own big move by bringing in Troy Tulowitzki on Tuesday and got into the arms race on Thursday by sending three minor-leaguers to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for former Cy Young Award winner David Price. Tulowitzki paid immediate dividends with three hits in his debut on Wednesday and scored a run in Thursday’s 5-2 series-opening win over the Royals. Price will have to wait to pitch in front of his new home fans for the first time as Drew Hutchison takes the mound for Toronto on Friday.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Johnny Cueto (7-6, 2.62 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (9-2, 5.42)

Cueto has battled elbow trouble and is a free agent after the season but was still at the front of the trade market due to his history of dominating performances. The Dominican Republic native left Cincinnati with such an outing when he scattered four hits over eight scoreless innings to beat Colorado on Saturday. Cueto last faced Toronto on June 22, 2014, and allowed three runs (one earned) in eight innings to earn the win.

Hutchison had his last start pushed back three days due to illness and was not at his best, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a pair of walks in four innings at Seattle. The 24-year-old has allowed three home runs in his last two starts after keeping the ball in the park in each of his previous five outings. Hutchison is 1-1 in two career starts against the Royals, with nine runs and 12 hits allowed in 12 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays C Russell Martin has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and has three home runs in that span.

2. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon (groin) hit off a tee on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury July 8.

3. Toronto’s offense has managed at least one home run in each of the last 12 games, matching their longest streak since 2011.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Blue Jays 1