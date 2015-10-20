Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have snapped Kansas City’s impressive streak and attempt to even the American League Championship Series at two wins apiece when they host the Royals in Game 4 on Tuesday. Toronto posted an 11-8 victory in Game 3 to halt the Royals’ string of nine straight ALCS victories, one shy of the record set by the Baltimore Orioles from 1969-73.

Troy Tulowitzki hit a three-run homer and Josh Donaldson launched a two-run blast during a six-run third inning as the Blue Jays ran out to a 9-2 lead en route to recording the crucial victory. “We desperately needed that breakout,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “You look at how the game finished up, those runs really came in handy. It wasn’t an easy game, even though we had a big lead.” Alcides Escobar has been a persistent force for the Royals as he went 4-for-5 and scored three times in Game 3 and is 7-for-12 with five runs in the series. Kansas City’s Chris Young will be making the second postseason start of his career - he scattered four hits and struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings as San Diego defeated St. Louis in the 2006 National League Division Series.

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (0-0, 1.93)

The 36-year-old Young was tabbed to start over Kris Medlen because manager Ned Yost was impressed with his relief outing against Houston in the AL Division Series as he struck out seven while allowing one run and three hits in four innings. The 6-foot-10 Young has allowed just two runs and seven hits over his last 15 1/3 frames and marvels that he is even in position to start a postseason game after a lengthy pattern of injuries. “To have this opportunity, I just can’t thank the organization enough for believing in me,” Young said, “whether it was in the beginning of the season or here now in the postseason.”

The 40-year-old Dickey never had pitched in the postseason until giving up one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings against Texas in the ALDS. He continues to baffle hitters with his trademark knuckleball, which also tests the abilities of catcher Russell Martin. “Have you ever tried to catch a butterfly as it’s floating around in the air?” Martin asked reporters. “I wish I could put a camera on my mask or something for people to see exactly what the ball’s doing. It’s pretty impressive.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-4 in Game 3 to extend his postseason hitting streak to 12 games, breaking the franchise mark set by Amos Otis (1978-80).

2. Donaldson, who has belted three homers in the postseason, is just 1-for-16 against Young.

3. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales went 3-for-4 with a two-run shot in Game 3 and has four homers in eight games this postseason.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Royals 5