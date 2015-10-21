Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals attempt to win their second consecutive American League pennant when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday afternoon. Kansas City holds a 3-1 series lead after pounding the Blue Jays 14-2 on Tuesday.

The Royals racked up four runs in the first inning and nine over the final three frames while delivering such a beating that Toronto used infielder Chad Pennington to finish the contest - the first primarily position player to pitch in the postseason. Alcides Escobar (2-for-3, four RBIs) and Lorenzo Cain (2-for-3, two RBIs) continued their strong production in the series, while Ben Zobrist and Alex Rios each homered. “We’re a good offensive team,” Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “Our style of play is a little different. We like to use our legs and be athletic, but when we come to some of these parks where the fences aren’t as deep, we’ve got some guys that can put the ball in the seats.” The Blue Jays have scored 16 runs in the series, with 11 - and all three of their homers - coming in their lone victory.

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (1-1, 2.31 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-1, 3.09)

Volquez was superb in his Game 1 victory, allowing only two hits over six scoreless innings. That performance was in Kansas City and he now tries to duplicate it in Toronto, a better ballpark for hitters. “It’s kind of a small ballpark and the balls just fly,” Volquez said in his press conference. “It’s not like you play in Kansas City, we’ve got a big ballpark, and the ball doesn’t carry much. Here, the ball is flying everywhere.”

Estrada lost against Volquez in the series opener as he allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Royals’ penchant for being contact hitters makes it a tough assignment for Estrada, who typically doesn’t strike out more than five batters in a game. “If he pitches his game and he’s on, we feel pretty good,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said in a press conference. “But they’re different over there, meaning it’s never an easy outing for a pitcher because they battle you.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is 2-for-12 with six walks and no extra-base hits in the series.

2. Escobar is 9-for-15 with six runs and five RBIs, while Cain is 5-for-14 with five RBIs and has hit safely in a franchise postseason-record 13 consecutive games.

3. Toronto C Russell Martin is hitless in eight at-bats in the ALCS and 3-for-23 overall this postseason.

PREDICTION: Royals 9, Blue Jays 7