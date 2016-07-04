Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays just pulled off one of the more impressive four-game splits of the season and are well-positioned to make a run up the standings in the American League East before the All-Star break. The Blue Jays attempt to secure their third straight win when they host the inconsistent Kansas City Royals in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Toronto took on the red-hot Cleveland Indians in a four-game series over the weekend and dropped the first two before breaking out the bats and pounding their way to a combined 26 runs on Saturday and Sunday. The 26 runs were one fewer than the Cleveland staff had allowed in its previous 14 games and were highlighted by an 18-hit performance in a 17-1 triumph on Sunday. The Royals dropped two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend and have lost seven of their last 12 contests to fall into third place in the AL Central. The defending champs have lost 13 of their last 18 road games and will play three in Toronto before finishing up the first half with a four-game series at home against Seattle.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, Sportsnet, TVAS (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (7-7, 4.80 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (8-1, 3.08)

Volquez followed up a disastrous start with a much stronger outing on Wednesday, holding the St. Louis Cardinals scoreless on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The Dominican Republic native was ripped for 12 runs – 11 earned – on eight hits and three walks without notching a strikeout in one-plus innings against Houston in his previous turn. Volquez is 0-4 with a 6.46 ERA in six career regular season starts against Toronto but earned a win over the Blue Jays at home in the playoffs last October.

Sanchez has not lost since April 22 and matched his longest outing of the season when he held the Colorado Rockies to one run and six hits in eight innings on Wednesday. The 24-year-old surrendered a total of four earned runs in 20 innings over his last three turns. Sanchez is making his first career start against the Royals but faced them in four games in the ALCS last October, totaling two scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada underwent an MRI on his ailing back Sunday and could miss his next start.

2. Kansas City RHP Yordano Ventura (ankle) was hurt running the bases on Sunday and will be evaluated further in the coming days.

3. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki homered in each of the last two games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Royals 3