Preview: Royals at Blue Jays

The defending American League East champion Toronto Blue Jays have their sights set on first place once again and could eclipse the division-leading Baltimore Orioles before the All-Star break. The Blue Jays will try to post their fifth straight win and earn a sweep of the ALCS rematch when they host the Kansas City Royals in the finale of a three-game set on Wednesday.

Toronto is pounding out an average of 10 runs in its last four games and got a pair of home runs from All-Star Josh Donaldson in Tuesday’s 8-3 win. Donaldson is on a tear in the four wins, going 10-for-15 with 11 runs scored, seven RBIs and three home runs to lift his batting average to .304 – its highest point since April. The Royals are sending four players to the All-Star Game but are drifting down the standings in the AL Central with losses in three straight and nine of the last 14. Kansas City dropped to 16-29 on the road with Tuesday’s setback and have a chance to turn things around with four at home against Seattle beginning on Thursday.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, Sportsnet, TVAS (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (6-7, 4.04 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (6-4, 5.08)

Kennedy is piling up strikeouts with 19 in 12 innings over his last two outings. The California native punched out eight at Philadelphia on Friday but also issued three walks and allowed three runs over five innings to suffer a loss. Kennedy does not have much of a track record against Toronto – one start – and is 3-6 with a 5.37 ERA on the road this season.

Stroman is battling some inconsistency and followed up two poor outings with a strong start against Cleveland on Friday. The Duke product allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision in a game that ended up going 19 innings. Stroman won his lone career regular season start against Kansas City and earned a win in the ALCS last October despite surrendering four runs and 11 hits in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals placed All-Star RHP Wade Davis (forearm strain) on the 15-day disabled list.

2. Toronto All-Star DH Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-18 with seven RBIs in the last four contests.

3. Kansas City rookie 3B Cheslor Cuthbert has hit safely in five straight games and homered on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, Blue Jays 5